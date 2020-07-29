NFL bans Christian players from going to churches filled to over 25% capacity

PETITION: Support pastors fighting against oppressive state mandates! Sign the petition here.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The National Football League and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) recently announced regulations forbidding players to attend church when a service is more than a quarter full of the faithful.

On July 25, NBC Sports reported that the NFL and the NFLPA will restrict players this season from attending indoor church services when attendance is above 25 percent of capacity.

In addition, players cannot go to nightclubs, indoor bars (except to pick up food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, or professional sporting events. If players test positive for COVID after engaging in prohibited activities, they will not be paid for the games they miss and future guarantees in their contracts will be voided.

Players who violate team rules also could be fined an unspecified amount that, according to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) used to regulate conduct, ranges from $5,000 to more than $70,000 for each offense.

NBC Sports speculated that teams might use “security officials to monitor local establishments or to track the behavior of players. Others may rely on contacts within the community to contact the team if/when violations are witnessed. Some may set up an NBA-style tip line.”

Although the regulation details have not yet been publicly released, NBC Sports did not mention any restrictions on attending protests. The NFL recently tweeted pictures of players attending BLM protests around the country and on June 5 tweeted support for BLM protests: “We, the NFL … encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Several athletes are resisting the agenda being pushed upon them.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt tweeted that he does not plan to follow the lead of other professional athletes and take a knee this season during the national anthem.

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Last week, a Christian Major League Baseball player refused to kneel to support the BLM movement before a game, saying he “can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ.”