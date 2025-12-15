NFL, Buffalo Bills face criticism for mocking Baptism with ‘sacrilegious’ ad

The National Football League is celebrating the blasphemous and sacrilegious ‘baptisms’ of its fans, drawing criticism from a Catholic expert.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Buffalo Bills fanbase is facing criticism for mocking Baptism and Catholicism, following a recent video promoted by the National Football League (NFL).

The football team, based in New York, calls its fan group the “Bills Mafia.” Fans show their allegiance to the team by jumping on, and breaking, a table. But the fans have now gone further, drawing criticism for their “sacrilegious” depiction of Baptism.

Titled “Baby Mafia: You Better Believe It,” the NFL ad shows Bills fans placing their babies on tables and breaking them. However, a background narrator says, “We’re gathered here today to witness the baptism of the newest member of the Bills Mafia. In the name of McDermott, and the Holy Allen, in Marv Levy’s name. Amen.” The names refer to, in order, the Bills head coach, the team’s quarterback, and a former coach.

Catholic Answers apologist Tom Nash criticized the ad and noted the team’s fanbase has a history of blasphemous activities.

“The Mafia is led by its own ‘pope,’ who dresses like a bishop in liturgical vestments and mocks priestly blessings, including making the sign of the cross while bringing older folk into his football flock,” Nash wrote in his analysis.

He also wrote, “one should be wary of mocking God.”

Nash said that the Bills, if they are serious about religion, could invite actual clerics to give real blessings in a respectful manner.

He wrote:

Some might say this article is counterproductive because it draws attention to the very thing it decries. I hope not. Rather, I’m appealing to members of the Bills Mafia, particularly faithful Catholic ones, that they end this charade of sacrilege. Instead, why not have real local priests (or deacons) offer real blessings at gatherings of the Bills Mafia, including special ones for infants? And you don’t need to be Catholic to receive a blessing from a Catholic priest or deacon, so everyone is truly welcome.

Nash also highlighted the NFL’s history of allying with left-wing groups, including the blasphemous, pro-LGBT “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

“Where was the vetting process on this commercial? No one raised a red flag,” he asked, referring to term for a football penalty.

Curiously, the team reportedly has a Catholic priest chaplain who offers the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass the night before home games.

LifeSiteNews identified multiple videos on social media of fans partaking in these blasphemous and sacrilegious “baptisms” and “blessings.”

Baptism, as taught by the Catholic Church, makes us Christians and takes away Original Sin.

“By Baptism all sins are forgiven, original sin and all personal sins, as well as all punishment for sin,” the Catechism states. “In those who have been reborn nothing remains that would impede their entry into the Kingdom of God, neither Adam’s sin, nor personal sin, nor the consequences of sin, the gravest of which is separation from God.”

