NFL commissioner says league has no intention of dropping DEI initiatives

The National Football League is not abandoning identity politics anytime soon, Roger Goodell declared, in stark contrast to numerous corporate giants that have been running away from DEI for the past few months.

(LifeSiteNews) – The National Football League (NFL) has no intention of retreating from identity politics anytime soon despite other high-profile corporations doing so, Commissioner Roger Goodell declared Monday during the annual “state of the league” press conference.

“Listen, we got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better; so we’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it,” Goodell said, Mediaite reported. “Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League — both on and off the field, as I said previously — and we see that. We see how it’s benefited the National Football League, so I think we’ll continue those efforts.”

Roger Goodell on continuing the NFL’s DEI policies: “It does make the NFL better. We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent.” pic.twitter.com/cYMK6sfjI7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2025

“There’s no requirement to hire a particular individual on the basis of race or gender,” he added. “It’s simply on the basis of looking at a canvas of candidates that reflect our communities, and to look at the kind of talent that exists there; and then you make the best decision on who is hired. And so many of us, including the National Football League at our office, are doing that voluntarily at all levels because it has benefited us; and I hear that from companies on a global basis is that that’s a very strong hiring practice that we are adopting also.”

Newsweek further reported that over the weekend Goodell sent a memo to NFL executives and club presidents promising an independent review of “all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including as they relate to gender” in light of an ongoing lawsuit by black former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleging racial discrimination to ensure consistency with the NFL’s commitment to DEI and a “more inclusive league.”

The declaration stands in stark contrast to the stances of Amazon, Walmart, Target, McDonald’s, Jack Daniel’s, John Deere, Tractor Supply, Lowe’s, Toyota, and Coors, all of whom have dropped “woke” corporate policies over the past several months in response to public pressure.

In recent years, left-wing activists have used DEI and ESG standards to encourage major U.S. corporations to take favorable stands on political and cultural issues such as homosexuality, transgenderism, race relations, the environment, and abortion.

Political and customer backlashes to such activism has translated to business woes for companies such as Disney and Bud Light. President Donald Trump’s victory in November over Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House has also been seen by many as further evidence of the general public rejecting woke ideology, further signaling to corporations and activists alike the lack of popular receptiveness to such projects.

The NFL can be considered something of a pioneer for corporate wokeness, distinguishing itself as far back as 2016 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a trend of players kneeling during pregame National Anthem performances rather than standing respectfully as a way to protest the alleged “systemic racism” of America. The kneeling provoked an intense backlash, leading the NFL to eventually prohibit public kneeling while giving players the option to instead wait out the Anthem in their locker rooms.

However, numerous other forms of left-wing activism persisted, some officially undertaken by the league itself. Goodell declared in 2020 the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage(s) all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter (…) I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

The NFL’s website reveals it remains committed to “social justice” through “all levels of the league — current and former players: NFL teams and ownership; and throughout the league office.” It “committed $250 million to social justice causes over a 10-year period,” with a heavy emphasis on “criminal justice reform,” which conservatives ought to recognize as code for early release, lighter sentencing, and generally endangering the public. The NFL also encourages players to virtue-signal for their own causes by wearing custom-designed cleats and affirms “diversity and inclusion,” including with the sale of rainbow “pride” merchandise.

This weekend, the NFL will once again join with LGBT pressure group GLAAD for its annual “Night of Pride” gala event before the Super Bowl, a tradition started in 2021.

Left-wing activists did, however, recently take issue with one blemish in the league’s woke credentials by removing the “END RACISM” from the Super Bowl end zone. In its place will be “CHOOSE LOVE” and “IT TAKES ALL OF US.”

Share











