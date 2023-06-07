NFL kicker Harrison Butker stands for unborn during White House celebration of Super Bowl win

The devout Catholic member of the Kansas City Chiefs stood behind pro-abortion President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony wearing a tie with a Latin phrase meaning to protect the most vulnerable and a pro-life pin on his lapel.

(LifeSiteNews) — During a recent White House Super Bowl celebration, a Catholic athlete in the National Football League (NFL) wore pro-life accessories to visit the outspokenly pro-abortion U.S. president.

Harrison Butker, star kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year, took the winning team’s customary visit to the nation’s capital as an opportunity to represent unborn babies and defend their dignity.

On Monday, the Chiefs visited President Joe Biden at the White House — an annual tradition for the team that wins the Super Bowl — and Butker wore both a pro-life lapel pin and tie, designed by Live Action.

Butker, standing behind the notoriously pro-abortion yet Catholic Biden, was wearing a tie that read, “vulnerari praesidio,” which means “protect the most vulnerable” in Latin. The kicker also wore a gold pin replicating the precise size and shape of a 10-week-old preborn baby.

BREAKING: Chiefs Kicker @buttkicker7 stands for LIFE at the White House! His Live Action-designed tie reads “PROTECT THE VULNERABLE” in Latin & is paired with a gold pin created with the reference photo and the exact size of a 10-week-old aborted baby’s feet. 🙏🏾 RT pic.twitter.com/q1XwYcFzZ4 — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 6, 2023

“I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives,” Butker said on Tuesday, per a press release. “As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb.”

Butker’s testimony stands in stark contrast to the consistently pro-abortion Biden administration, which has repeatedly advocated for the ruthless murder of the unborn even in the aftermath of the Dobbs ruling that there is no Constitutional “right” to abortion. More recently, a report revealed that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) encourages pro-abortion groups to point teenagers in the direction of contraception and abortion without parental knowledge or consent.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Butker has publicly advocated for the teachings of the same Catholic faith that Biden claims to practice. As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the athlete credited his Creator with two field goals at the end of the season, one to launch the Chiefs into Super Bowl LVII and another to win the NFL championship. During the latter game, he was seen wearing a brown Scapular.

After both games, he gave “all glory to God” in thanksgiving of the victories.

Last month, Butker addressed the 2023 graduating class at his alma mater, Georgia Tech University, telling the young people to “get married and start a family.” He added that his wedding band is the “most important ring” he possesses and that all his other accomplishments — including winning two Super Bowls — don’t “mean anything compared to the happiness I have found in my marriage and in starting a family.”

