NFL to host LGBT ‘Pride Night’ with radical activist group GLAAD ahead of Super Bowl

A petition launched by a Catholic organization condemning ‘Pride Night’ as a ‘sin of scandal’ has garnered more than 43,700 signatures.

(LifeSiteNews) — The National Football League (NFL) is hosting its third annual “Pride Night” at the Super Bowl this week, prompting outcry from fans.

The league announced last month that it is partnering with radical pro-LGBT group GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to host “an evening of music, cocktails and interview-style conversations” on Wednesday, February 7.

The first year the Super Bowl welcomed a pro-LGBT event was in 2018 when the league endorsed former homosexual player Esera Tuaolo’s “Inclusion Party” in Minneapolis. Similar events have been held in 2019, 2022, and 2023, according to pro-homosexual blog “OutSports.”

Per a statement released by the NFL on January 22, “A Night of Pride” will feature a red carpet and a performance by “non-binary” singer VINCINT. A panel discussion with past homosexual players will also be held.

NFL fans expressed frustration with the league after it started embracing wokeism following players who knelt in protest of the National Anthem in 2016. Since then, pro-Black Lives Matter and various diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have been introduced in the league.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer, has said this year’s event is “yet another strong step to accelerating acceptance and demonstrating the NFL’s unwavering support of the LGBTQ community.”

A petition that calls “Pride Night” a “sin of scandal” has been launched by Return to Order, which is affiliated with the Catholic organization Tradition, Family, Property. Thus far, it has garnered more than 43,700 signatures.

This year’s Super Bowl is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, also known as Sin City. It features NFC Champions the San Francisco 49ers and AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The evenly matched showdown is likely to garner additional attention due to the fact that pop star Taylor Swift is dating Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, who is a paid spokesperson for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot.

“Pride Night” is sponsored by alcohol company Smirnoff and will be covered by CBS Sports, GLAAD, and the NFL’s social media accounts.

