NFL linebacker born without a heartbeat at 23 weeks, given 1% chance to live will play in Super Bowl

Derick Hall is alive today and will be playing in the NFL’s premier event ‘thanks to his mother’s relentless fight for his life.’
Featured Image
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: Derick Hall #58 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — A young Seattle Seahawks linebacker who will be playing in tomorrow’s Super Bowl — who was born without a heartbeat at just 23 weeks and given just a one percent chance to live — is the founder of an organization that supports premature babies and their families. 

Derick Hall, NFL player and founder of the One Percent Foundation, is alive today and will be playing in the NFL’s premier event “thanks to his mother’s relentless fight for his life,” according to EWTN’s Church POP

“I am a praying mama; I believe in prayer, I believe that God can do anything, and so, you know, I prayed about it and we just tried to do our best to give Derick the best chance at life,” Derick’s mother, Stacy Gooden-Crandle, told WLOX.  

Derick “wasn’t just an underdog on the field — he was an underdog before he took his first breath,” the news outlet noted.

“Against all odds, he overcame immense challenges, including a 99% probability of not walking or talking,” his organization’s website recounts. “Today, Derick is a testament to what can be achieved with determination and the unwavering support of a caring community.”

One-in-10 babies born in the United States — nearly 400,000 — are born prematurely.  

“Every life is precious, and every challenge is a chance to create something extraordinary. This foundation is about more than just overcoming odds — it’s about building a community that supports each other and thrives together,” Derick Hall explained at the foundation’s inception. 

