NFL player says he’ll rather quit than cave to COVID vaccine requirement

June 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A professional football player has challenged the National Football League’s stringent new COVID-19 training camp and preseason protocols, declaring that he would prefer to retire than cave to demands that he receive the vaccine.

“Everyone — Hi, I’m Cole Beasley, and I’m not vaccinated!” declared the Buffalo Bills wide receiver in a tweet that has now received over 70,000 likes. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me, then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period.”

“I may die of COVID, but I’d rather die actually living,” he continued. “Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar.”

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Beasley’s “Public Service Announcement” came after an earlier tweet in which he characterized as “crazy” the NFL’s and NFL Players Association’s new protocols differentiating between “Fully Vaccinated” and “Not Fully Vaccinated” individuals.

Unlike team members who are fully vaccinated, those who are not are required to be tested for COVID every day. They must wear masks at their club facility and during travel, and remain physically distant from others. Also, they are not allowed to eat with teammates or engage in media or marketing sponsorship activities. Finally, they may not leave their team’s hotel to eat in restaurants or “interact with anyone outside of Team Traveling Party during team travel.”

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

“I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come and see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol,” said Beasley. “I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best.”

“A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken,” he pointed out. “I feel for you and I’m hoping I’m doing my part to represent you guys well.”

“I don’t have a problem with anybody getting the vaccine. That is YOUR choice,” tweeted Beasley last month. “My problem is everyone is ridiculing and bullying people on here into getting one or thinking the same way about it.”

“It’s becoming that way with any issue. This is not ok,” he added.

I don’t have a problem with anybody getting the vaccine. That is YOUR choice. My problem is everyone is ridiculing and bullying people on here into getting one or thinking the same way about it. It’s becoming that way with any issue. This is not ok. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 14, 2021

According to the Associated Press, Beasley stands to make another almost $12 million from his contract with the Bills over the next two years. The 32-year-old previously played for the Dallas Cowboys.