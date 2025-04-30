NFL QB Derek Carr reveals the moment he and his wife learned of her miscarriage

The New Orleans Saints quarterback shared after his wife's miscarriage that 'I don’t just have four babies, we have five. One is in heaven.'

(LifeSiteNews) — NFL quarterback Derek Carr revealed during a heart-wrenching story he shared this past weekend that his wife Heather experienced a miscarriage.

“I don’t just have four babies, we have five. One is in heaven. We have three little boys and a little girl, and we’ll get to meet the other one when we get to heaven someday,” he said.

Carr, 34, is currently with the New Orleans Saints. He suffered a shoulder injury some critics in the media have said was overblown by Carr to force a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, whom he played for from 2014 to 2022. Carr took time to respond to those voices in his remarks as well.

“Twitter and Instagram has ruined things for some people. Because now all these people think that they have voices that have to be heard … not one of our opinions in here matters. Did you know that? The only opinion that matters is that text right there. It is the word of God. And everything must bow at that.”

I know I posted the entire link under the video but felt the need to post this too. Derek Carr also shared that he and his wife recently had a miscarriage. He says he was planning to come to NOLA when medical emergencies started. pic.twitter.com/2zmNiSnmZI — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 28, 2025

Carr’s comments came during an online sermon he gave for ChurchLV, which is located in Las Vegas. He explained that he and his wife went to the hospital and that she’d been “struggling with some health stuff” and that they were “praying” that it would improve.

Medical staff explained to Carr’s wife that she was personally “completely fine” but that she had lost her baby.

“We’re thankful, we’re celebrating. All we’ve prayed is that she would be OK,” Carr said during his remarks. “But what we didn’t know, which came to a complete shock and surprise to us, is that we had a miscarriage. … We didn’t know we had a baby, and now we’re hit with this and this emotional toll of, wait, we had a child?”

Carr has been outspoken about his religious beliefs other times in the past. After the Raiders released hm in 2023, he said at ChurchLV (“Church Las Vegas”) that, “I’ve walked through these times with an absolute peace and a grace that’s covered me.”

He also expressed his trust in God in 2016 after suffering a broken leg that kept him out of uniform for several months.

