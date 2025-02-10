NFL quarterback Jameis Winston leads ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ in prayer

The host invited Christian quarterback Jameis Winston to pray with the show's guests on the national broadcast from the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

(LifeSiteNews) — NFL quarterback Jameis Winston led a prayer during a popular ESPN show on Friday at the request of the host.

The Pat McAfee Show’s host asked Winston, who over a decade ago became the youngest college player to win the Heisman Trophy, “So has God blessed you with throwing less pick-sixes?” referring to the quarterback’s frequent interceptions of his passes that have been returned for touchdowns.

The conversation took a more serious turn when McAfee then asked Winston, who played for the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 season, to lead the show guests in prayer.

“Heavenly Father, we do not want to joke about you at all … We are so honored and grateful that we are able to be among each other, Lord,” prayed Winston, who was baptized a Christian at age 22.

“Help us please advance your kingdom as we move forward. I just pray for Pat and his team that they continue to give people the word of true sports, of experiences of a lifetime, Lord. But through that, they can find you in everything that they do, Lord,” Winston continued.

Wow! Jameis Winston just prayed on the Pat McAfee show. And it’s awesome. pic.twitter.com/U0K3aSiUcj — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 7, 2025

Winston’s Instagram page profile reads “God 1st.”

In November, Winston told former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr that he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ after struggles in college and his early years in the NFL.

“You have to be broken to rebound,” he told Carr. “If you look at all of the figures in scripture, they had to be broken before they were blessed.”

Winston said that “submitting (to God) is the key,” acknowledging that it was humbling to take on a backup role for the Saints in 2020 after he had been the starter. He said he wants to focus his energy more on his faith and relationships and welcoming “being uncomfortable.”

“I know nothing. I have to lean him (God). I have to trust his will, wholeheartedly,” Winston said.

