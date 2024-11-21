NFL spokesman says league has ‘no issue’ with players doing ‘Trump dance’

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy has put to rest rumors that the league is considering a ban on the emerging 'Trump dance' phenomenon, saying 'there's no issue' with players doing it.

Add your name to spiritual bouquet for President Trump, to be presented at Mar-a-Lago

(LifeSiteNews) — An NFL spokesman has put to rest rumors that the league is considering a ban on the emerging “Trump dance” phenomenon.

“There’s no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place yesterday or the previous week with the 49ers on November 10,” Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports Tuesday.

McCarthy was referring to dances performed by San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa and other NFL players who were mimicking Donald Trump after they made big plays.

Bosa and the Niners D just hit the Trump dance after a sack 👀 The NFL can't fine him for that. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/JlhdO4r4Az — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2024

Since Trump’s landslide defeat of Kamala Harris earlier this month, amateur and professional athletes across the United States, and even the world, have been joining in on the “Trump dance” phenomenon, which is an impersonation of Trump’s arm and leg movements while he danced to the famous “YMCA” song at his rallies. The dance has become especially popular among NCAA and NFL football players.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers said about his own decision to do the dance after scoring in his game this past Sunday. Several players for the white hot 9-1 Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans have also participated in the celebration.

Bosa was fined $11,255 by the league for wearing a Make America Great Again hat on the field during a postgame interview before the election. Asked by reporters about the fine, he said it was “well worth it” because “the nation spoke” by handing Trump a decisive victory.

Trump himself called on league owners in 2017 to cut players who were kneeling for the national anthem. Many social media users noted that Trump has “made the NFL great again.”

Culture shift. NFL was kneeling during the anthem, now they are doing the Trump dance https://t.co/j6sKQJU8uj — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) November 18, 2024

The Trump dance trend has become so popular that non-football athletes have participated in it as well. U.S. men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic did the dance after scoring a goal agent Jamaica recently.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones did it as well, and even went to greet Trump after his victorious bout this past weekend, but not before giving credit to Jesus Christ for his win.

Jon Jones gives glory to God after winning his UFC heavyweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden "While everybody's cheering and so happy, I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ."

pic.twitter.com/qFxZsTy4w1 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) November 17, 2024

Jon Jones did an impression of Trump’s dance and then started a “USA! USA! USA!” chant. “I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a CHRISTIAN American champion.” WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/WZeSaqcaRe — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2024

McCarthy additionally told Front Office Sports that it is “up to the networks to cover [the celebrations] as they see fit,” as there have been accusations that CBS edited out Bowers’ celebration during its broadcast.

President Trump has been a fixture at many UFC fights as well as professional and collegiate football games this season.

Add your name to spiritual bouquet for President Trump, to be presented at Mar-a-Lago

Share











