NFL star Aaron Rodgers talks with Tucker Carlson about Jeffrey Epstein, Bohemian Grove, secret societies

(LifeSiteNews) — During a revealing two-hour interview that premiered on YouTube earlier this week, Tucker Carlson and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed an array of subjects related to how global elites control the world, including blackmail, pedophilia, and secret societies.

Rodgers has been an outspoken critic of the COVID shot over the past several years, which has drawn the ire of the mainstream corporate media. On ESPN, The Joe Rogan Experience, and elsewhere, Rodgers has repeatedly exposed the corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the harmful side effects of the jab, which has been linked to sudden death, heart attacks, and miscarriages.

On multiple occasions, Carlson and Rodgers’ conversation delved into the influence shadow groups exert on elected officials in the United States. Rodgers shared his belief that the reason former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and former Senator Robert F. Kennedy were killed was because they wouldn’t play ball with those organizations. He also argued that they continue to pressure politicians today.

“How many Jeffrey Epstein-type people are out there?” Rodgers asked Carlson. “I don’t think he’s the only one.”

Rodgers continued, “With Epstein, it was blackmail to get them to do what they want. I mean, how many people are compromised by that, that are in positions of power today? I think you’re naive to think it’s none.”

NEW: Aaron Rodgers calls out secret societies including Bohemian Grove during a rant about Jeffrey Epstein and his high-power connections with Mossad and politicians.



Carlson then asked Rodgers who he thinks was behind Epstein. He replied by noting that Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend, “has a lot of ties to the Mossad.”

Mossad is the Israeli government’s intelligence agency.

“I think there’s a problem,” Rodgers continued, “a weird, bizarre problem, really, that has a weird sex component to it with some of the elites, and there’s a pedophile component to it as well, which is really sick.”

“There’s a lot of super prominent names who are on the flight logs” on Epstein’s private jet, he added

Rodgers, 40, won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers in 2010. A sure-fire Hall of Famer, he was one the highest profile American professional athlete to push back against the COVID shot at the time.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show in January, he explained how Fauci had a financial incentive to vilify alternative treatments like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C.

Rodgers shared yet more of his view on what he himself called “conspiracy stuff” in his conversation with Carlson.

“Getting into conspiracy stuff … about secret society stuff … like the Bohemian Grove. You know what Nixon said about the Grove?”

“They’re all gay, right?” Carlson replied.

“Yeah. And the secrecy around that … that’s not the only secret society.” There are “a lot of really interesting secret societies, not just the Skull and Bones at Yale, which has produced all those presidents and Freemasonry at its highest level”

“There is a sexual component, I think, to a lot of that,” he said.

Asked for his take on presidential politics, Rodgers remarked that he doesn’t have a lot of hope given the control the CIA, FBI, and other “alphabet” agencies have over the government.

“There’s a top line in a lot of those organizations that are actually at their core anti-American and are not doing things that (are) in the best interest of our people,” he said.

“(Trump) had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp, and whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there, I think it’s very plausible.”

“I think (RFK Jr.) would go in there and change a lot of that stuff. And that’s what his uncle and father were trying to do.”

Rodgers has been one of medical freedom activist turned presidential contender Robert Kennedy Jr.’s biggest cheerleaders. He told Carlson that Kennedy asked him if he would consider being his running mate but that he ultimately said no.

“I’ve never felt like there’s been two parties. It’s just been the same people. And the bombs still get dropped, regardless of whether it’s Trump or Obama or Bush or Clinton.” There is “no center anymore.”

Asked for his opinion on why global elites engage in depraved behavior, Rodgers said he has been to some “strange” Hollywood parties where “weird” things happened but that he was never comfortable in that environment.

“The scary part for those people is that … they could, you know, put some (child porn) on your computer to cancel you. They could set you up for something.”

While Rodgers told Carlson that he believes it is possible that religion is a tool designed to control people, he recalled that he “grew up in the church” and that the church teaches you “there’s a battle that’s going on between the seen and the unseen world, between good and evil, between the powers that we can see and the powers that we can’t see.”

“There’s a lot of domestic people in this country who actually don’t love America, who actually don’t want to see us thrive,” he added. “I want to be a part of bringing people together.”

