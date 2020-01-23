NFL star Ben Watson producing pro-life documentary on abortion debate

January 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Another film is in the works to present a more balanced view of abortion than Hollywood’s usual fare, this time thanks to New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson.

Watson is executive producer of Divided Hearts of America, a documentary interviewing 30 Americans representing both sides of the debate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among the subjects are U.S. Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and pro-life activist Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Things are at a fever pitch,” Watson said. “My goal is to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed. I believe in the sanctity of life, be it in the womb or on your deathbed. That’s my conviction. But with the film, I’ll engage those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is empathy on both sides.”

“Dissenting views should be respected and in fact encouraged,” he continued. “There are many people in Hollywood who would consider themselves pro-life but they feel as though their viewpoint is unacceptable in the industry. No one should feel like their job is in danger because of their convictions on this issue.”

The film is currently in post-production, and negotiations are underway with distributors. The project’s below–$1 million budget was financed with the help of donors and Christian charity One More Foundation, operated by Watson and his wife Kirsten.

Watson is an outspoken pro-life Christian and father of seven with a history of using his celebrity to aid the pro-life cause, from donating a state-of-the-art 3D/4D ultrasound machine to Severna Park Pregnancy Clinic in Maryland to speaking out against Virginia and New York lawmakers’ support of virtually unlimited abortion. He also spoke at the 2017 March for Life.