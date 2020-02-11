NFL star reads the entire Bible, encourages others to do the same

February 11, 2020 - (LifeSiteNews) – One of the highest-paid professional athletes in the NFL has encouraged his fans to read the Bible, a milestone the player recently announced he achieved.

On Twitter, Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, wrote, “It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time. Def recommend it!”

It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time. Def recommend it! pic.twitter.com/EjBqVWMZLZ — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 18, 2020

Cousin’s suggestion was well-received by many of his online followers, including teammate CJ Ham.

“I’m next,” Ham responded.

Cousins, 31, is married and has two young children. His father is a pastor at Discovery Church in Orlando, Florida. Cousins has been open about his Christian faith; in 2017, he made headlines for turning down a $53 million long-term contract with his team at the time, the Washington Redskins, citing it as God’s will.

“My faith is ultimately driving this decision. Do I feel like the Lord is leading me to make this decision or that decision and where does he give me peace?” said Cousins.

“I didn't know if it was going to be for football or for something else, but he placed me in Washington, D.C. for a reason. I believe that with my whole heart, and as a result, I was content to be patient and allow time to reveal that and to continue to just wait on the Lord.”

Cousins also thanked God after he won the first playoff game of his professional career this year. In early January, after the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20, Cousins said to Fox Sports’ Chris Myers, “The quarterback carries weight but that comes with the job. Like you said, my faith is important to me. It is the foundation of my life.”

“And ultimately, that is where I gain my peace and strength. Win or lose today, God is still on the throne. And I take comfort in that.”

His Twitter account bio is itself a Bible passage: “Micah 6:8[:] ‘What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, love mercy & walk humbly with your God.’”

Along with Cousins and Ham, New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson has been open about his faith. He is the executive producer of Divided Hearts of America, a new documentary about abortion, and has spoken at the March for Life.

“My goal is to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed,” he said. “I believe in the sanctity of life, be it in the womb or on your deathbed. That’s my conviction. But with the film, I’ll engage those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is empathy on both sides.”

Despite some of its players being openly Christian, the NFL has disappointed Christian fans in a number of ways.

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featured a pole dance and provocative gyrating from Colombian singer Shakira and American actress Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, during that same Super Bowl, Fox Sports Network refused to air a pro-life ad by Faces of Choice featuring 14 people who survived botched abortions.

In July 2019, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks co-sponsored a Drag Queen Story Hour at Atlanta’s City Hall.