NFL’s Seahawks display their Christian faith during Super Bowl-winning season

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, a Catholic, credited 'angels' for the team's success and tossed Jesus figurines into the crowd at a victory celebration.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christianity was on full display by the team that won the National Football League’s Super Bowl this year.

During a parade celebrating its victory over the New England Patriots this past week, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told throngs of cheering fans that there were “a lot of angels” looking down on the team this season.

“It’s real. Angels … (are) watching over us,” he said.

Schneider made his comments while mentioning several players on the team who lost siblings and parents this past year.

#Seahawks GM John Schneider says they had angels around the team all year long: His father passed away during the season, Ernest Jones dad passed, Jake Bobo’s dad passed, Drew Lock’s dad passed, Charles Cross dad passed. “It’s real. They were watching over us.” (@KING5Seattle) https://t.co/N1Va7RkFdC pic.twitter.com/WwjwC3JXFd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2026



Schneider, who is Catholic, also tossed miniature Jesus figurines that said “Jesus loves you” on them to the crowd during the team’s parade. Several social media users posted footage of Schneider on their X accounts.

Powerful: Seahawks GM John Schneider was throwing little Jesus Christ figures into the crowd at the team’s Super Bowl parade. “Jesus ❤️ you” Schneider is a devout Catholic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R243601qgP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2026



Other Seahawks staff members also witnessed to their faith. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak told Sports Spectrum ahead of the Super Bowl that he is first and foremost a follower of Christ.

“Your identity is not in your job. Our identity is in Christ,” he said. “I’m a child of God. Football is something that I do, but trying to be a good father, and be a faithful husband, is way more important than any of that.”

Sports Spectrum reported that Kubiak bought every player on the team a Bible.

“This is my favorite question of the night … Our identity is in Christ.” Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak shared about his faith and gifting his entire team a Bible at Christmas pic.twitter.com/zt2ecn3d1s — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 4, 2026



Others on social media noted the unusual fact that the last two times a new Pope was elected, the Seahawks clinched the number one seed in their conference and made it to the Super Bowl.

Every time the College of Cardinals picks a new pope, the Seattle Seahawks punch a ticket to the Super Bowl—this time they didn’t just make the pilgrimage, they brought home the Lombardi as if by divine intervention. Since every time the Vatican sees white smoke, the 12s see blue… pic.twitter.com/iHb4F3wvPY — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) February 12, 2026

The last two times that took place was in 2005 when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected Benedict XVI and in 2013 when Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was elected Francis.

2005: a new Pope is elected, the Seahawks win 13 games and advance to the Super Bowl 2013: a new Pope is elected, the Seahawks win 13 games and advance to the Super Bowl (and win) 2025: a new Pope is elected, the Seahawks win 13 games, and…? 👀 — Kole Musgrove (@KoleMusgrove23) December 28, 2025

Ahead of the Super Bowl this past Sunday, EWTN interviewed Fr. Mark McGregor, the Seahawks’ Catholic chaplain.

McGregor explained how he leads players in prayer and offers Mass while helping tend to their spiritual needs.



The Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in a 29-13 victory last Sunday. The team is owned by the sister of the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. The team is expected to be sold to new owners this offseason.

