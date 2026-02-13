News

NFL’s Seahawks display their Christian faith during Super Bowl-winning season

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, a Catholic, credited 'angels' for the team's success and tossed Jesus figurines into the crowd at a victory celebration.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 11: General manager John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks tosses Jesus figurines to fans during the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX victory celebration and parade at Lumen Field on February 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.Alika Jenner/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — Christianity was on full display by the team that won the National Football League’s Super Bowl this year.

During a parade celebrating its victory over the New England Patriots this past week, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told throngs of cheering fans that there were “a lot of angels” looking down on the team this season.

It’s real. Angels … (are) watching over us,” he said.

Schneider made his comments while mentioning several players on the team who lost siblings and parents this past year.


Schneider, who is Catholic, also tossed miniature Jesus figurines that said “Jesus loves you” on them to the crowd during the team’s parade. Several social media users posted footage of Schneider on their X accounts.


Other Seahawks staff members also witnessed to their faith. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak told Sports Spectrum ahead of the Super Bowl that he is first and foremost a follower of Christ.

Your identity is not in your job. Our identity is in Christ,” he said. “I’m a child of God. Football is something that I do, but trying to be a good father, and be a faithful husband, is way more important than any of that.”

Sports Spectrum reported that Kubiak bought every player on the team a Bible.


Others on social media noted the unusual fact that the last two times a new Pope was elected, the Seahawks clinched the number one seed in their conference and made it to the Super Bowl.

The last two times that took place was in 2005 when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected Benedict XVI and in 2013 when Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was elected Francis.

Ahead of the Super Bowl this past Sunday, EWTN interviewed Fr. Mark McGregor, the Seahawks’ Catholic chaplain.

McGregor explained how he leads players in prayer and offers Mass while helping tend to their spiritual needs.

The Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in a 29-13 victory last Sunday. The team is owned by the sister of the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. The team is expected to be sold to new owners this offseason.

