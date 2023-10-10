NHL expands ban on LGBT ‘pride’ gear to include hockey stick tape

The move by the NHL follows policy changes earlier this year restricting the use of rainbow-colored 'pride' jerseys and pre-game specialty warm-up sweaters following a backlash by players who refused to wear the LGBT-promoting apparel.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – The National Hockey League (NHL) has come under fire from LGBT groups and corporate media for banning “Pride Tape” used to wrap hockey sticks during official games, warm ups, and practices in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The move by the NHL follows league policy changes earlier this year restricting the use of rainbow-colored Pride jerseys and pre-game specialty warm-up sweaters following a backlash by players who refused to wear the LGBT-promoting apparel.

The change is part of a much larger policy reversal announced in a memo last week affecting what is permissible not only at “Pride Nights” but at “Black History Nights,” “Hockey Fights Cancer Nights,” and “Military Appreciation Nights” as well.

The memo which was sent to every NHL team stated in part:

Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any Special Initiatives. A factor that may be considered in this regard includes, for example, whether a Player (or Players) is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such Special Initiative(s).

Outsports, an LGBT-oriented sports site, was enraged by the announcement. It said that the message the NHL is sending is “Hockey is not for everyone” and that the NHL had recently made “disastrous choices marginalizing or outright erasing the LGBTQ community.”

“This is, as far as Outsports is aware, the most stifling, anti-LGBTQ policy any pro sports league in North America has ever issued.”

The radically pro-gay site went further, calling the move, “Disgraceful. Despicable. Outrageous. Petty.”

“Can a team have a drag queen, or a gay men’s chorus, sing the National Anthem, with players on the ice?” wondered Outsports co-founder Cy Zeigler. “Can a team now be barred from requiring players be (sic) on the ice for the singing of said National Anthem?”

Ziegler also complained that the NHL was one of only two major pro sports leagues in North America to never change their X avatar to a rainbow during 2023’s Pride Month (the other was the NFL).

In addition, Outsports cannot find a single LGBTQ-supportive original tweet from the NHL’s league X account during Pride Month.

“Don’t be surprised to see calls for boycotts,” warned Ziegler.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail exclaimed that by banning “Pride Tape” the NHL had made a move “to erase visible support for LGBTQ+ people.”

The British tabloid also lamented, “The NHL remains the last major North American sports league that has not had a current or former player or coach come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Unlike other professional sports, hockey has shown an unusually strong resistance to the woke agenda. According to the Daily Caller, the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild all decided to not host Pride Night games last season.

The most high-profile instance of a player refusing to bow to the LGBT agenda was Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Provorov set off a flurry of anti-Christian commentary in the sports world for citing his Russian Orthodox beliefs as to why he sat out pregame warmups that would’ve required him to wear a rainbow-colored jersey.

Provorov’s coach, John Tortorella, stood by him, as did NHL Commissioner Bettman, who has been at the helm of the NHL since 1993, making him the longest-serving commissioner in major professional U.S. sports.

The NHL might not have to worry about the hand wringing by radically pro-LGBT media: After taking his very public stand against wearing his team’s rainbow-colored jersey, Provorov’s jersey immediately sold out online.

