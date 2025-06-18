WATCH: NHL goalie gives ‘glory to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit’ after winning Stanley Cup

Sergei Bobrovsky also thanked his family during post-game interviews after his team, the Florida Panthers, won its second straight Stanley Cup.

SUNRISE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — The Russian-born goaltender of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky, thanked the Blessed Trinity after his team won the famed Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

“I want to say, ‘Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit,’” a visibly enthusiastic Bobrovsky told the media after helping his team win their second straight Stanley Cup on Tuesday night after they beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

“Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit … I want to thank Him for everything I have!”

"Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit … I want to thank Him for everything I have!"

– Florida Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky after wining the Stanley Cup

36-year-old Bobrovsky, who is Russian Orthodox, has some of the most impressive statistics for a goaltender in the NHL and has become a favorite of Panthers fans, who cheered him on Tuesday with chants of “Bob-by!” Bobrovsky stopped 192 of the 209 shots he faced in the final series.

During post-game interviews after his team won the Stanley Cup, Bobrovsky also thanked his family.

“I dedicate again, and am humbled and appreciate it for everything we went through, and I want to give that quick thanks to God,” he said.

“I want to thank Him for everything I have, for my parents, for my family, my wife Olga, my two daughters, for this family, this family is amazing.”

Bobrovsky said he is “blessed with everything, and I want to thank God for that and go back to work.”

Last year the Panthers won the Stanley Cup over the same team, the Oilers. Bobrovsky in last year’s Stanley Cup final series credited his success as a goaltender to God.

“I’m here for God’s fame, not for myself. I am nothing without Him. I am just alive for the opportunity, and I enjoy every second of it,” he said in 2024.

Throughout his NHL career, Bobrovsky has been known not to be shy to share his faith publicly. While goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, The Columbus Dispatch reported that he had “small icons of Jesus, Mary and the Russian St. Sergius of Radonezh – whom he calls his guardian angel” on a locker room shelf beneath his facemask.

In 2015, it was reported that Bobrovsky said his faith was “personal and emotional and difficult to talk about.”

As the article explained, he is among a considerable number of professional hockey players who find “solace in God.”

In 2014, the goaltender was awarded the Order of Honor by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the IHF World Championship victory as a member of Russia’s national men’s ice hockey team.

