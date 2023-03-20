NHL team tweets LGBT propaganda during ‘Pride Night,’ goaltender refuses to wear rainbow jersey

The Sharks' social media team released a brief statement ahead of the game that announced its intention to 'offer information and facts about LGBTQIA+ topics' in place of score changes and video highlights.

(LifeSiteNews) — During its “Pride Night” game Saturday evening, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) San Jose Sharks tweeted pro-LGBT propaganda instead of real-time updates about its matchup against the New York Islanders.

The Sharks’ social media team released a brief statement ahead of the game that announced its intention to “offer information and facts about LGBTQIA+ topics” in place of score changes and video highlights.

“Our hope is that this content will serve as a reminder that there are issues more important than goals, highlights, and wins,” the statement read. “Hockey is not for everyone until everyone is comfortable playing, working, or being a fan of this incredible game.”

Many of the tweets referenced various statistics, such as LGBT youth struggling with suicidal thoughts or feeling “uncomfortable” or “unsafe” in locker rooms. One of the most bizarre threads, however, provided alleged examples of how “other cultures” perceive the “existence” of a “third,” “fourth,” or even “fifth gender.”

One tweet read: “The muxe gender is a respected third gender in Zapotec cultures in Oaxaca, Mexico that has existed for centuries. Gunaa are those who were born as men but who identify as women & are attracted to men. The Nguii are those who were born as men and are attracted to other men.”

Another read: “The Ninauposkitzipxpe were honored as a third gender in the North Peigan tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy in northern Montana and Southern Alberta, Canada.”

In some Native American cultures, the umbrella term to describe a third gender is “two-spirit.” In South Asia, it’s hijras. In Thailand, it’s kathoeys. In Ethiopia, it’s ashtime. In Polynesia, it’s fa’afafine. And many more. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 19, 2023

Also ahead of the “Pride Night” game, Sharks goaltender James Reimer announced that he would not wear an LGBT “Pride” jersey for pregame warm-ups, citing his Christian beliefs. Reimer’s statement was shared on Twitter by the Sharks’ social media team.

“For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily,” he said. “In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life.”

READ: NHL’s Minnesota Wild the latest hockey team to not wear LGBT rainbow jerseys on ‘Pride Night’

The Sharks organization released its own “Pride Night” statement that hinted at Reimer’s decision to forgo the celebration.

“As we promote these standards, we also acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic,” the statement read. “As an organization, we will not waver in our support of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to engage in active allyship.”

Ultimately, the Sharks lost the game 4-1, and they sit at the very bottom of their division, as well as 31st out of 32 teams in the league.

A statement from Goaltender, James Reimer: pic.twitter.com/GwhWxhbmb4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

“Pride Night” has been a source of controversy on multiple occasions during the NHL season. In January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a “Pride” jersey on account of his Russian Orthodox beliefs. Although Provorov’s coach and many fans defended him, numerous NHL commentators angrily condemned his decision, with one in particular suggesting Provorov should “go back” to Russia and “maybe get involved” in the Ukraine war.

There have also been two occasions where entire teams — the New York Rangers in January, and the Minnesota Wild earlier this month — failed to wear LGBT-themed jerseys during “Pride Night.” The Rangers boast multiple Russian players, and Wild superstar foward Kirill Kaprizov ran into difficulties returning to the United States after visiting his native Russia during the 2022 offseason.

