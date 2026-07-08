Nicaragua admits detaining 80-year-old bishop after praying for ‘persecuted Church’

Nicaraguan officials accused Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata of violating unspecified ‘national laws’ but declined to reveal formal charges, his location, or the legal basis for his detention.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (LifeSiteNews) — Daniel Ortega’s government has acknowledged detaining Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata Guevara for several days after reports that the 80-year-old prelate had been arrested following a Mass in which he prayed for the “persecuted Church.”

On July 4, the Nicaraguan government confirmed that it had held Mata for several days for questioning before returning him to his home, following reports that the 80-year-old bishop had been detained on June 30, one day after an initial arrest. The official statement came hours after the United States called for the bishop’s release.

READ: Elderly bishop arrested in Nicaragua after he offered prayers for ‘persecuted Church’

Despite the government’s claim that Mata had returned home, independent media reported that no evidence has been provided to verify his current condition or freedom, and neither the Diocese of Estelí nor relatives have confirmed contact with him.

According to the official statement, the Ministry of the Interior carried out a “necessary inquiry into the origin of properties and family ties that do not coincide with the priestly condition.” They added that the bishop “has returned to his home, where he remains in perfect condition”; however, no public appearance or independent confirmation of Mata’s whereabouts has been made.

Furthermore, the official statement said: “[Mata] has provided statements about different episodes in violation of National Laws, which the Nicaraguan people have known at different times.”

However, the government did not specify the alleged offences, nor did they indicate whether any criminal investigation is under way or announce formal charges. Officials did not disclose where he had been held, under what legal authority he had been deprived of his liberty, how long the questioning lasted, or whether any restrictions on his movements remain in force.

The Ministry of the Interior also said that Mata “acknowledged” that he was treated with respect. As reported by the independent Nicaraguan outlet Despacho 505, this is “a pattern that is repeated in all those detained by the dictatorship who are forced to make public statements.”

Earlier reporting from ACI prensa indicated that Mata was first detained on June 29 while attending a medical appointment for a routine examination of his pacemaker, one day after celebrating Mass at El Calvario parish in Estelí on June 28. During that liturgy, he prayed for the persecuted Church in Nicaragua. The following day, on June 30, he was reportedly detained again and placed under house arrest at his residence in Tisma, Masaya.

Father Francisco Morales, pastor of El Calvario parish where the bishop celebrated the Mass, and Deacon Wilfred Arauz Rodríguez were also detained. Both were later released but reportedly remained under conditional release.

Martha Patricia Molina, author of the report “Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church,” told ACI Prensa on July 2 that Mata no longer holds administrative responsibilities in the Diocese of Estelí but continues to assist pastorally at the request of local clergy. She said the authorities have prohibited him from appearing in the department of Estelí.

Molina also said the Diocese of Estelí has become a particular focus of government suppression because it has been under the apostolic administration of Bishop Rolando José Álvarez since Mata’s retirement in 2021. Álvarez, a longstanding critic of the government, was sentenced to prison before being expelled from Nicaragua in January 2024 and now lives in Rome.

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According to Molina, only a small fraction of incidents affecting the Catholic Church become public because clergy and lay faithful fear retaliation. She added that Estelí is operating with only 42 percent of its clergy, as many priests have been forced into exile, have died, or are otherwise unable to exercise their ministry. She further stated that priestly and diaconal ordinations have been prohibited in the dioceses of Estelí, Matagalpa, Jinotega, and Siuna, all of which currently lack resident bishops after their ordinaries were expelled from the country.

Father Edwing Román, a Nicaraguan priest serving in Miami, Florida, described Mata’s detention as “one more sign of the persecution against the Catholic Church that the dictatorship wants to silence forever.”

Former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States Arturo McFields expressed concern about the bishop’s health, noting that Mata requires specialized medical care because of his pacemaker. “We must remain alert regarding Bishop Mata because his health is fragile and requires professional care,” McFields told ACI Prensa on July 2.

The events follow years of increasing pressure on the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. Since nationwide protests in 2018, church leaders, priests, and religious institutions have faced arrests, expulsions, surveillance, and administrative restrictions. Bishop Mata, who served as Bishop of Estelí until 2021, has for many years publicly criticized anti-Catholic actions of the government led by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

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