Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues has drag queen teach children about LGBT pride parades

June 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Nickelodeon took another major step toward the sexualization of children and their recruitment into cultural activism recently with a segment of the long-running preschool-aimed show Blue’s Clues that featured a song about an LGBT pride parade and all the variety such events entail, sung by a drag queen.

The show’s latest iteration, Blue’s Clues & You!, continues the original format of a cartoon dog named Blue being “guided” by the audience to various clues, thereby helping small children learn how to identify and put together shapes, objects, etc. It is rated TV-G in the United States (meaning suitable for all ages), and more than a third of its viewers are below age five.

Yet despite — or perhaps because of — the youth and innocence of its target audience, Blue’s Clues & You! recently featured an animated pride parade, narrated via song by drag queen Nina West. The song runs through various “nontraditional” family structures adorned with numerous variants of the rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flags, all with a refrain of “they love each other so proudly” or a similar phrase.

The floats are described as, in order:

This family has two mommies

This family has two daddies

These babas are non-binary

Trans members of this family

Some people choose their family

Ace, bi, and pan grown-ups you see

All families are made differently

This house is a family of kings and queens

Allies to the queer community

The song ends with a declaration that “love is love is love, you see, and everyone should love proudly,” with West wishing Blue a “Happy Pride Month,” which occurs in June. Additionally, thoughout the video, the animated West can be seen holding a microphone bearing the clenched fist logo popular among Black Lives Matter (BLM) and other far-left groups.

The segment is a step further from a brief pro-LGBT message in an alphabet song the show ran in February, which included the entry “P is full of pride!” as the stylized letter was flanked by eight different “pride” flags, representing non-white LGBT, asexual, lesbian, bisexual, nonbinary, genderfluid, intersex, and pansexual pride.

Both clips appear intended to, at a minimum, get children to ask their parents what the flags and terms mean, forcing families into discussions for which parents may feel their children are too young, as well as setting up potential conflicts with Blue’s Clues’ endorsement of homosexuality and gender-fluidity versus parents’ own values.

Promoting homosexuality and gender-fluidity is nothing new for kids’ television.

In 2018, the final season of Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time depicted a lesbian kiss, and its Steven Universe featured a lesbian wedding. Other recent examples of “children’s” or “all-ages” shows to incorporate LGBT content include PBS’s Arthur, Cartoon Network’s Clarence; Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power; Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and The Loud House; the Disney Channel’s Star vs. The Forces of Evil; Amazon’s Danger & Eggs; and even the preschool-aimed Disney cartoon Doc McStuffins.

Last year, Nickelodeon drafted its iconic character Spongebob Squarepants into a Twitter message celebrating June as pride month. The official social media account for PBS’s long-running Sesame Street shared a pride message, as well.

This past March, Nickelodeon went so far as to host far-left pro-abortion Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris as a “champion of kids and family issues” during its annual Kids’ Choice Awards.