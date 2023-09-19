Nickelodeon hires radical LGBT activist to create ‘nonbinary’ character for ‘Paw Patrol’ spin-off

Nickelodeon’s ‘Rubble and Crew’ will include a ‘nonbinary’ character designed by pro-abortion, ‘transgender’ consultant Lindsay Amer and voiced by a ‘nonbinary actor.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A spin-off of Nickelodeon’s “Paw Patrol” show about cartoon dogs will include a “nonbinary” character in one episode thanks to the consulting of an LGBT activist.

“Rubble & Crew” will feature a “nonbinary” skateboarder created by consultant Lindsay Amer, who wrote a book about “raising queer kids” that incorporates “queer theory.” Amer uses “they/them” pronouns.

“I wanted to write a nonbinary character that was aspirational and incredibly cool, someone for the pups (and kids at home) to look up to,” Amer boasted on Instagram. “They found an awesome non-binary actor to voice River and I’m so so happy about how it turned out.”

Amer runs a YouTube channel dedicated to talking to kids three years old and older about sexuality. One video is titled “What’s An Abortion, Anyway?”

The episode drew criticism from conservative commentator Robby Starbuck.

“Hollywood is working to indoctrinate your kids into the woke cult. Paw Patrol’s new spinoff series is just the latest example of it,” Starbuck wrote. “After watching this video, you know what they’re doing now so if you oppose it, do three things: Turn off mainstream shows for good, don’t let your kids surf the internet without supervision and share this video to wake up more parents.”

This is not the first Nickelodeon show that is being used to push the LGBT agenda. An episode of a “Blue’s Clues” spin-off included a song by a drag queen and an LGBT “pride” parade that included lines like “Ace [asexual], bi[sexual], and pan[sexual] grown-ups you see” and “These babas are nonbinary.”

Other conservatives joined Starbuck in criticizing the woke indoctrination.

“Indoctrinating the kids with the woke mind virus,” the Hodge Twins wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Conservative writer and mom Kelsey Bolar criticized Nickelodeon and called the decision “cruel” because her kids enjoy the show. “It feels cruel to take away Paw Patrol from them. … But what’s more cruel is confusing my kids about their gender and introducing them to an ideology that encourages innocent children to medically alter their bodies in irreversible ways.”

“[Nickelodeon] can either stop inserting politics and medically dangerous ideas into their children’s content, or they face boycotts from thousands of parents like me. If they choose the latter, the #PawPatrolTheMightyMovie will be getting the #BudLight treatment,” she wrote.

