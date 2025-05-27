Nigel Farage slams UK’s 24-week abortion law: ‘Utterly ludicrous’

The UK's Reform Party leader called the country's abortion law out of date, pointing out that medical technology now allows premature babies to survive as early as 22 weeks.

(LifeSiteNews) – Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed Britain’s abortion law, describing the current 24-week limit as “utterly ludicrous” and “totally out of date.”

Speaking at a May 27 press conference, he contrasted the law with medical advances that now allow premature babies to survive as early as 22 weeks.

“If a child is born prematurely at 22 weeks, your local hospital will move heaven and earth and probably succeed in that child surviving and going on and living a normal life,” he said. “So I believe there is an inconsistency in the law.”

“I am pro-choice,” he added, “but I think it’s ludicrous, utterly ludicrous that we can allow abortion up to 24 weeks.”

“I think our current situation on this is irrational,” he added.

Farage framed abortion and assisted suicide as matters of personal conscience, stating that Parliament should allow more time for open debate on such issues. “Should that be along party lines? I don’t think so,” he said.

His remarks follow similar comments made in November 2024, when he raised the abortion limit during a discussion on the assisted dying bill and welcomed Dame Andrea Jenkyns to Reform UK. He urged that Parliament discuss the “things that people at home talk about.”

Farage has previously worked with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a U.S. Christian legal group behind the 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade. ADF has supported Britons prosecuted for praying near abortion clinics in “buffer zones.”

In February, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance condemned UK buffer zone laws in an address to European leaders.

According to GB News, the Trump administration sent a delegation to the UK to meet with “pro-life activists who have been arrested for silent protests outside abortion clinics.”

While Farage would leave abortion and assisted suicide as matters of personal conscience, the Catholic Church teaches that abortion is gravely immoral, no matter how many weeks’ gestational age, because it destroys the life of an innocent.

Murder, especially of the innocent, is one of four sins so grievous that they “cry to heaven” for God’s vengeance.

However, the Church not only proclaims the truth about life but also offers compassion and healing for men and women in pain.

If you’ve been involved in abortion, know that help is available.

Counseling ministries like Rachel’s Vineyard offer support for both men and women suffering grief or guilt after abortion.

A baby’s life cannot be restored, but truth, justice, and healing remain possible.

Share













Your support makes stories like this possible! LifeSiteNews is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to LifeSite will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the truth people are so desperately searching for on life, faith, family and freedom. $ Donate Now

Related Articles