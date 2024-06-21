Nigel Farage urges using multiple bank accounts, gold assets to protect against debanking

Debanking is increasingly being used globally to punish political dissidents such as the Brexit leader, who recommends using a variety of backup methods to guard against the possibility.

(LifeSiteNews) — Brexit leader Nigel Farage has urged people to take out multiple bank accounts and own hard gold assets in order to protect against debanking, which has been inflicted as punishment on political dissidents in recent years, including on Farage himself.

In an interview with author and entrepreneur Rob Moore, Farage noted that the pretext for his being debanked — being “politically exposed” as someone with beliefs contrary to the bank’s values, is “nonsense,” because his family members were also debanked.

Asked who is responsible for this “control of the politically exposed” and the removal of cash, Farage listed major global and banking institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), the Bank of England, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN).

“This is globalism, folks. Globalism is about unelected bodies taking ever more power, which diminishes the power of the nation’s state and therefore diminishes our ability to hire and fire those who are making our laws,” the maverick politician continued.

He stressed that the beneficiaries of globalism include big business, and “the bigger the business, the more they benefit,” one of the key facts he has learned throughout his years in politics.

When prompted for ideas about how to combat globalism, Farage first said it is “very important” to refrain from voting for those who back it. He added that we can use cash more — enough to signal that “we can’t function without it.”

“Protect yourselves … Make sure you’ve got more than one bank account,” he went on, adding that he suggests going so far as to take out three bank accounts.

He also suggested owning assets that cannot be taken away, including both the physical assets of gold coin and cryptocurrency. He conceded that cryptocurrencies can have “unreliable providers,” but because it allows people to be “in charge of” their money, “it’s the ultimate individual sovereignty.”

“The tax man can’t take it. The bank can’t close you down,” said Farage, pointing out that when Canada’s government froze the bank accounts of Canadian truckers who were protesting draconian COVID mandates, bitcoin was their saving grace.

“The only way they were fed and watered during that protest was through cryptocurrency,” Farage said.

“And if you’re not on that road yet, don’t be embarrassed by it. Most people aren’t on that road yet, most people don’t quite get why this is so significant,” he continued. “But I know from my visits to America that in Miami you can now buy everything from a Ferrari to a cup of coffee using Bitcoin or Ethereum. Don’t think this is going to go away.”

A common thread of those debanked in recent years is espousing anti-globalist views. For example, last year, the co-head of the anti-globalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) said that he was debanked for his political views. In 2018, Deutsche Bank terminated all accounts of AfD politician Nicolaus Fest, and in 2020, the Direktbank ING closed the bank accounts of the head of the AfD Thuringia, Björn Höcke, as well as his wife’s accounts. In both cases, the banks refused to give a reason for their decision.

Share











