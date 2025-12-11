Nigeria rescues 100 Catholic schoolchildren, promises release of remaining hostages

Nigeria's president expressed gratitude for the students' safe return and promised the further release of the remaining 115 hostages.

PAPIRI, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — The Nigerian government has rescued 100 students who were originally abducted from the St. Mary Catholic boarding school in Papiri on November 21.

In a statement on Monday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his gratitude to the security agencies responsible for the students’ safe return and promised the further release of the remaining 115 hostages.

“I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State,” stated President Tinubu. “I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21.”

According to the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, 50 schoolchildren escaped captivity and safely returned to their families, reported Aid to the Church in Need.

Previous estimates of those taken hostage were close to 315, with most being taken away by gunmen riding motorcycles. In a BBC interview, the father of a hostage expressed the horror that the Catholic schoolchildren faced at the hands of their abductors.

“They [the children] were being trafficked on foot the way shepherds control their herds,” said the distressed father. “Some children were falling and the men would kick them and instruct them to stand up. The gunmen were on about 50 motorcycle bikes while controlling them.”

Pope Leo XIV initially issued a heartfelt plea for the release of the hostages after his Mass for the Solemnity of Christ the King. Pope Leo expressed his “immense sadness” over the kidnapping in the heavily persecuted African region, which has experienced several similar mass kidnappings of both clergy and laypeople.

“I feel deep sorrow, especially for the many boys and girls who have been abducted, and for their anguished families,” said Pope Leo. “I make a heartfelt appeal that the hostages be immediately released, and I urge the competent authorities to take appropriate and timely decisions to ensure their liberation.”

With most hostages still held by their captors, the Nigerian President stressed the need to intensify efforts to secure their release and prevent future kidnapping.

“My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely,” said President Tinubu. “We must account for all the victims.”

“Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma.”

