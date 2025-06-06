Nigerian bishop confirms nearly 1,000 faithful in one day

The Diocese of Enugu announced that Auxiliary Bishop Ernest Obodo conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on an astounding 983 Catholics in a single day this week.

ENUGU, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Nigeria, conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on about 1,000 candidates in just one day this week.

The Diocese of Enugu announced that on June 4, Auxiliary Bishop Ernest Obodo confirmed a whopping 983 faithful in a single day, whose ages ranged from teenagers to adults. The number of candidates who received the sacrament is among the largest recorded numbers in the diocese’s recent history.

In his sermon for the confirmation Mass, Bishop Obodo emphasized that the massive number of confirmands is a sign that “God is working in the diocese.” The auxiliary bishop also reminded the candidates that their reception of the sacrament marks the beginning of their spiritual journeys guided by the Holy Spirit.

“The Holy Spirit is our ultimate comforter. He removes the heart of stone and gives us a new spirit, transforming us into new creations,” he said. “Though we may not see Him, we feel His impact. Like wind and fire, the Spirit purifies, sanctifies, and strengthens us.”

The bishop further stressed to the faithful that the Holy Spirit leads us to truth and moves us to live in accord with God’s will.

“The Holy Spirit teaches, convicts, and leads us to truth. He awakens our conscience and calls us to live according to God’s will,” he said.

Catholic faith in Africa 🔥 983 children receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of Holy Ghost in Enugu

‎As the historically Catholic continent of Europe’s Catholic population has rapidly declined, Africa has seen the highest growth of Catholics in recent years, recording an increase from 272 million in 2022 to 281 million in 2023 – a 3.31 percent growth. With 35 million Catholics, Nigeria has the highest Catholic population on the continent.

This tremendous growth in Nigeria’s Catholic population is in spite of the brutal persecution of the country’s Christians. The 2025 Global Christian Relief (GCR) Red List report named Nigeria as the most dangerous region for Christians.

The GCR report detailed how “most of the killings” in Nigeria happened in the country’s northern “sharia” states, where Christians “often live in remote villages in semi-arid landscapes, making them particularly vulnerable to attacks.” Notably, the same report highlighted the failure of the Nigerian government in stopping these anti-Christian attacks, stating that “despite government assurances that they will defeat the extremists, the violence continues to escalate.”

