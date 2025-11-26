Nigerian bishops condemn ‘atrocities,’ ‘brutal attacks’ against Christians

The Nigerian Bishops Conference denounced the ‘near-total destruction’ of some Christian communities in a new statement and warned that the widespread, terroristic attacks on Christians ‘endanger the future of our nation.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In response to the vicious, frequently deadly attacks on the nation’s Christians, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBNC) has published a statement strongly condemning “the atrocities that have brought untold anguish to many communities.”

The fear gripping Nigerian Christians is ever-present as they are systematically being targeted, kidnapped, and killed.

Titled, “Peace In Nigeria: Moving From Fragility To Stability,” the bishops’ language captures the pain and abject terror that the African nation’s Christians routinely experience.

“The persistent violence … has claimed countless lives, destroyed homes, and displaced families,” wrote the bishops. “Predominantly Christian communities, particularly in the Northern and middle belt regions of the country, have come under repeated and brutal attacks, resulting in heavy casualties and the tragic loss of many Christian lives.”

“The near-total destruction and occupation of some communities, and the continued attacks on displaced persons even in camps, have deepened the people’s sense of abandonment and despair,” they noted. “Such prolonged unbearable conditions have given credence to allegations of ‘genocide’ in some quarters.”

“Cases of abduction of several worshippers in Kwara State (who, thankfully, have been released), twenty-five young girls in Kebbi State, thirteen female farmers in Borno State, two hundred and sixty-five students and their teachers in Papiri, Niger State, brutal killing of more than seventy persons in Southern Taraba and the displacement of thousands there, attest to the troubling scale of the security crisis,” the bishops added, recounting just a few of this year’s atrocities.

“These tragedies, together with the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and many security personnel, reveal the extent to which criminality has penetrated our national life,” they wrote. “When criminals can strike schools, farms, and communities with impunity, it threatens the very foundations of family life, education, and social stability. Such attacks violate our shared humanity and endanger the future of our nation.”

The bishops urged the government to be faithful to its constitutional duty “to protect the lives and property of all citizens.”

“Those responsible for these heinous crimes must be identified and brought to justice, for without accountability there can be no lasting peace,” they said. “We urge that reports of delayed or withheld security responses in some affected communities be thoroughly investigated in order to rebuild public trust.”

They continued:

This moment calls for decisive action to halt the terror engulfing our nation and for meaningful dialogue and peacebuilding aimed at restoring confidence among our people. Lasting peace cannot be achieved through silence or delay. It requires justice, courage, and a firm commitment to the sanctity of human life. Nigerians and the global community can no longer tolerate excuses for continued insecurity.

“May God, through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen and Patroness of Nigeria, grant our nation and its people peace, healing and restoration. Amen,” they concluded.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz described the ongoing slaughter of Christians in the country as a “genocide wearing the mask of chaos.”

Waltz made his remarks during an event hosted by the United States Mission to the United Nations.

Trump previously announced that he is preparing the U.S. military to potentially “wipe out” Islamic terrorists who are killing and kidnapping Christians in the country.

“More than 7,000 Christians had been killed in Nigeria during the first 220 days of 2025, a civil-society watchdog said,” Newsweek reported recently. “This is an average of 35 killings a day, according to the recent report published by the Nigeria-based human-rights NGO International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety).”

The violence has claimed the lives of an estimated 125,000 Christians and 60,000 liberal Muslims displaced at least 12 million Christians since 2009, when Boko Haram’s insurgency to establish a caliphate in Nigeria began.

