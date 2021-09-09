Nigerian governor with ties to World Bank requires proof-of-vaccination to enter places of worship, banks

'We have made adequate arrangements with security to prevent anybody who does not have a vaccination card from accessing any of these events,' Edo Governor Godwin Obeski said.

EDO, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) – The governor of the Nigerian state of Edo, Godwin Obeski, who works closely with the World Bank, announced to his citizens that starting next week, proof-of-vaccination will be required to enter churches, mosques, banks, and any other public gathering spaces.

“From the second week of September, people [will] not be allowed to worship at churches and mosques without showing proof of their vaccination cards at the gates,” Obeski told the press.

“We have made adequate arrangements with security to prevent anybody who does not have a vaccination card from accessing any of these events,” he added.

The vaccine passport system, which requires Nigerian citizens in Edo to present their official vaccine documentation to access churches, will also apply to “banking services” and “gatherings” such as wedding receptions and parties.

Patrick Henningsen, an independent geopolitical analyst and journalist, posted the video of the announcement on Twitter, along with his own opinion about the new Nigerian directive.

“They’re being leaned on by international powers. It’s now verbatim the end times narrative. I think they’ll have problems enforcing this in #Nigeria though,” he stated.

“Thank you for being the first foreigner to report this accurately. And no, it’s not enforceable, and if they use strong-arm tactics they will unleash a dragon. Nigerians are a stiff-necked people,” replied a Nigerian Twitter user.

Nigeria is one of the least vaccinated countries in the world, with just roughly 1 percent of the nation’s 212 million people having been “fully vaccinated.”

Nigeria has 36 states in the country, and Edo is one of two states that have decided to implement any type of vaccine passport system.

Obeski, who has been the governor of Edo since 2016, has “a robust and sustainable relationship with the World Bank.”

According to the Vanguard Daily, a large Nigerian newspaper, the relationship with the World Bank that Obeski brought to Edo relies on “a regime of strict adherence to rules and terms guiding the execution of developmental projects, transparency, [and] accountability.”

“Adhering to these World Bank terms is a tall order, as project impact must be measured, contract terms such as cost, cycle and funding are set in stone while the financial books are open for transparency,” continued the paper.

In 2016, the year Obeski was elected, the World Bank shifted focus from previous efforts and came out with a new mission statement. According to the American Economic Association (AEA), the new goal, which continues today, is “reducing poverty” on a global scale.

Following this statement, the AEA published a paper to “discuss what the Bank does: how it spends money, how it influences policy, and how it presents its mission,” as well as explain the bank’s role in “facilitating international agreements.”

The World Bank, along with the World Economic Forum (WEF), are currently considered major players in the United Nations’ (UN) “Sustainable Development Goal 10” project, whose official mission is to “Reduce inequality within and among countries” – a goal the UN hopes to reach by 2030.

The UN project’s goal is to be achieved by:

The regulation and monitoring of global financial markets

Ensuring equal opportunity and reducing inequalities of outcome

Adopting policies, especially fiscal, wage and social protection policies, to progressively achieve greater equality

Facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people

More specifically, Section 3.8 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 10 outline says that their efforts will ensure “essential medicines and vaccines for all.”

In Section 3.b.1, the outline states that their goal is to increase the “Proportion of the target population covered by all vaccines.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 213911 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This UN initiative, ran with the help of the World Bank and the WEF, works in tandem with another WEF global manipulation initiative, the Great Reset.

“The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt,” said Archbishop Carla Maria Viganò in a 2020 letter to then-president Donald Trump.

“But on our side, we have the Lord Almighty, the God of armies arrayed for battle, and the Most Holy Virgin, who will crush the head of the ancient Serpent. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Rom 8:31),” added the archbishop.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











