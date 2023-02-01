Nikki Haley expected to announce 2024 presidential run

The former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor is expected to announce her candidacy on February 15.

CHARLESTON (LifeSiteNews) — Former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley is expected to announce a presidential run on February 15, according to media reports.

“Cementing what has been in the works for months, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will formally announce she is running for president and will seek the Republican nomination for her party’s 2024 ticket,” the Post and Courier reported.

The South Carolina paper reported:

According to an invitation soon going out to her backers, Haley’s advertised “special announcement” will come Feb. 15 at the The Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center, a downtown gathering spot that could draw hundreds of supporters into the heart of the city’s tourism district.

President Donald Trump told reporters that Haley called him recently and said she was considering running for president in 2024, according to CBS News.

Haley’s announcement would contradict a prior promise she made to not run in 2024 if Trump ran.

However recent comments indicate that the 51-year-old Haley could position herself as a leader of the next generation, in contradiction to both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you need to be 80-years-old to go be a leader in D.C., I think we need a young generation to come in, step up and really start fixing things,” Haley said recently on Fox News.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things,” Haley also said. “You first look at does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, ‘Am I that person that could be that new leader?’”

“Yes, we need to go in a new direction. And can I be that leader? Yes. I think I can be that leader,” the former ambassador said.

It’s time for a new generation.

It’s time for new leadership.

And it’s time to take our country back. America is worth the fight—and we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/L93Q6WirzD — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 21, 2023

It’s time for a new generation to lead. pic.twitter.com/vDG8eWtUpC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 28, 2023

As governor, Haley compiled a pro-life record. However, while she supported Biblical marriage, she made reference in 2016 to respecting “modern families.”

As U.N. ambassador, Haley helped pull the United States out of the pro-abortion Human Rights Council.

“I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from our human rights commitments,” Haley said at the time. “On the contrary. We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.”

“We did not make this decision lightly. When this administration began 17 months ago, we were well aware of the enormous flaws in the Human Rights Council,” she continued. “We could have withdrawn immediately. We did not do that. Instead, we made a good faith effort to resolve the problems.”

“We did not see any progress” in the following year, Haley lamented, but the United States “would be happy to rejoin” if the council addressed those problems, she said in 2018.

Haley was first elected governor in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave. She was re-elected in 2014 and then left the position in 2017 upon her confirmation as U.N. ambassador. She served in that role until the end of 2018.

