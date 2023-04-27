Nikki Haley sides with Disney in dispute with DeSantis, invites company to move to South Carolina

(LifeSiteNews) — Former United Nations Ambassador and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently appeared to side with Disney in its dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, said that major corporations are “partners,” when asked by Fox News to comment on Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis and Florida. The massive corporation made last-minute deals with its handpicked Reedy Creek Improvement District, which operated at a mini-government just for the company, before DeSantis’ new board took over.

DeSantis is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

“Businesses were my partners, because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy, your economy takes care of your people and everyone wins,” Haley said.

She said South Carolina is “anti-woke” but that she’d be happy to make introductions to help the company move to the state.

In a follow-up tweet, she reiterated her position. “Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either.”

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Former President Donald Trump previously called DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” before dropping that as a nickname.

Disney’s lawsuit accused DeSantis of political retaliation. Florida moved to strip the company’s special governing district after the company opposed anti-grooming and pro-parental rights legislation in the state.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region,” Gov. DeSantis said at the bill signing in February. “This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes.”

DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske reiterated the administration’s position in a media statement.

“We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state,” Fenske said, as reported by The Daily Wire. “This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,” Fenske said.

Conservatives lambaste Haley’s pro-corporate stance

A number of conservative commentators criticized Haley for appearing to side with massive corporations instead of siding with social conservatives who are critical of Disney’s pro-LGBT agenda.

Selling out kids to Disney groomers in order to brag about your states’ GDP numbers at fundraisers isn’t the girl boss slam dunk you think it is @NikkiHaley. https://t.co/XRitANuqsc — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 26, 2023

“Of all the wars going on in the world today, the only one Nikki Haley has no interest in is the one against a company trying to sexually groom children,” The Federalist’s Sean Davis wrote.

“Selling out kids to Disney groomers in order to brag about your states’ GDP numbers at fundraisers isn’t the girl boss slam dunk you think it is,” Lauren Chen with The Blaze wrote.

“This 2004-era establishment Republican corporatism is not only weak and ineffective but also an absolute political loser on every level,” Matt Walsh wrote. “There is just no market for what Nikki Haley is selling.”

Conservative political activist Ryan Girdusky also criticized Haley on Fox News.

Haley just wants to “please her donors,” Girdusky said. He also accused Haley of supporting “crony capitalism.”

He noted that Disney has not weighed in on subsequent cultural legislation, such as pro-life bills and an expansion of the anti-grooming law.

