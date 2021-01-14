NJ gov. wipes out gym’s bank account for remaining open in defiance of lockdown

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

BELLMAWR, New Jersey, January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The owner of a New Jersey gym who has fought to keep his business open during the COVID lockdown said that overnight the gym’s bank account was 100% drained of its funds by the state government.

Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith released the shocking news in an Instagram video posted last night which, as of this writing, has been viewed over 370,000 times.

“As of this morning, without warning, and without permission, and in the middle of litigation, Governor Murphy took it upon himself to empty our bank account entirely, to the tune of $165,000,” explained Smith.

“This will not stop us. We will not stand down,” declared Smith.

“We will continue to fight this fight because we know, based upon what is outlined in the Constitution, that when we get to the right courts and in front of a judge who respects the Constitution, we will win this case,” he continued.

“And we will make sure that no governor, or no government official, will ever wield these powers ever again,” he added.

“We are now in our eighth month of a very nasty, long and drawn out legal battle against Governor Philip Murphy and Judith Persichilli at the Health Department here in New Jersey,” he said.

The gym now faces a $15,497.76 fine per day for every day it remains open.

“We also have ongoing litigation against the eighty municipal and criminal charges against us; ongoing litigation in the case of the revocation of our business license without due process; and the unconstitutional health department shut-down that was placed upon us in the first place,” explained Smith.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Smith and his business partner, Frank Trumbetti, have struggled to keep their business open and to serve their customers since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns. The embattled small business has been the focus of national news stories, depicting the legal and police harassment it has faced.

The partners have remained resolute in their stance that they should be allowed to keep their business open while they follow the best practices of sanitation and social distancing.

“Over 105,000 people have come into his gym,” said conservative podcast host Sara Carter, after speaking with the other co-owner, Frank Trumbetti.

“None have contracted COVID. They have very stringent cleaning regulations. It didn’t matter,” said Carter.

“They took all of his money. They’re fining him. We are living in unheard of times, people,” added Carter.

In July the two owners were arrested as police boarded up their gym. They were charged with fourth-degree contempt, obstruction, and violation of a disaster-control act, according to the state prosecutor.

Governor Murphy had ordered all gyms and other businesses to shut down on March 21, 2020.

Contact New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy: 609-292-6000.

****

Here’s the full text of Iam Smith’s video message:

Here at the Atilis’s Gym at Bellmawr we are now in our eighth month of a very nasty, long and drawn out legal battle against Governor Philip Murphy and Judith Persichilli at the Health Department here in New Jersey.

Most of you listening to this probably have at least some idea of what we’ve been through in the past eight months. Most recent update as of yesterday was the implementation of a $15,497.76 fine per day for every day that Atilis Gym Bellmawr opens its doors to its members.

Now, we have ongoing litigation in the matter defending ourselves against the unconstitutional and oppressive nature of these fines. We also have ongoing litigation against the eighty municipal and criminal charges against us; ongoing litigation in the case of the revocation of our business license without due process; and the unconstitutional health department shut-down that was placed upon us in the first place.

As of this morning, without warning, and without permission, and in the middle of litigation, Governor Murphy took it upon himself to empty our bank account entirely, to the tune of $165,000.

Now, as we do not charge our members, and have not charged our members since April 1, we have fought this legal battle and paid our bills entirely on donations from you guys, as well as tee-shirt and merchandise sales in-store and online.

This will not stop us. We will not stand down.

We will continue to fight this fight because we know, based upon what is outlined in the Constitution, that when we get to the right courts and in front of a judge who respects the Constitution, we will win this case.

And we will make sure that no governor, or no government official, will ever wield these powers ever again.

So this will not stop us.

We are asking for your continued support in any way possible. Please share this video on all platforms as much as you can. Continue to keep our story in the forefront. If you can donate, please donate. We have a secure fund now being started for ongoing litigation. If you want to buy some merchandise, we will get it out to you as soon as possible.

We truly thank every single person who has helped us along the way over the past eight months. I can’t say that or stress that enough.

This is the most important thing that Frank and I have ever done, and we are going to see it all the way through.

Thank you guys very much. If there is an update on the matter, I will post it.