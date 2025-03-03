NJ’s self-described Catholic governor proposes $2 million fund to bring abortionists to his state

Gov. Phil Murphy boasted that since his first budget after becoming governor in 2018, New Jersey has quadrupled its funding for abortions.

TRENTON, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) — New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, a self-professed Catholic, announced last week that his new budget proposal includes $52 million to fund abortions, of which $2 million would be earmarked to entice abortionists now based in pro-life states to relocate to the Garden State.

“Since my first budget, we have quadrupled funding for ‘reproductive healthcare’ services [i.e., abortion],” said Murphy. “And our budget will build upon this progress by launching a new OB-GYN incentive program. With this program, we are going to attract doctors and medical professionals from across the nation to come and join us in the Garden State.”

“Those folks in Washington can try and push their anti-choice agenda on us. But as long as I am governor, they will fail,” he declared.

“The $2 million boost would compound a further $50 million designated for funding abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood, and projects such as building a state stockpile of the abortion drug mifepristone,” explained Live Action’s Joy Stockbauer. “The amount marks a drastic increase in New Jersey taxpayer dollars covering abortion-related costs over the past several years, with funding for ‘reproductive health’ having been only $7.5 million in the 2019 fiscal year.”

New Jersey Right to Life Executive Director Marie Tasy said that “Murphy has already worked overtime to expand ‘reproductive freedom,’” meaning unlimited abortion. She noted that approximately 59,700 abortions were committed in the state in 2023 after Murphy signed the state’s “Reproductive Freedom Act” (RFA).

The RFA explicitly granted the so-called “right” to abortion to all New Jersey residents throughout all nine months of pregnancy for any reason or for no reason at all.

As Planned Parenthood put it, “no matter what the Supreme Court ultimately decides, this means you can get an abortion in New Jersey” up until the moment of birth.

“The lives of 59,700 future New Jersey citizens extinguished in just one year weighs heavy on our hearts, as does every single abortion,” said Tasy. “If we acknowledge that every abortion is a tragedy, what can we say about 59,700 in one year?”

“We will never know what these precious lives might have contributed to our state, our society, and our communities, but what we do know is that abortion does not equal progress for women,” she added.

LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren has characterized Murphy as an “abortion fanatic.”

During his January 14 State of the State address, Murphy said he was taking steps to ensure that abortion will remain easily and readily available in New Jersey. To accomplish this, New Jersey would begin hoarding abortion pills.

“I will never back down from defending our New Jersey values – if and when they are tested,” said Murphy during his State of the State address.

“Murphy’s version of ‘New Jersey values’ includes permitting abortion when the unborn child can survive outside the womb and supplying women with pills that turn their bedrooms and bathrooms into back alleys,” noted Van Maren.

“The reality is that New Jersey’s extreme abortion laws exploit and victimize women and young girls’ by granting immunity to sex traffickers, pedophiles, medical professionals, and other bad actors who prey on vulnerable women,” concluded Tasy.

