No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says women facing ‘transgender’ athletes is ‘not fair’

The top-ranked women’s tennis player said men have a 'huge advantage' over women in sports.

(LifeSiteNews) — The top-ranked women’s tennis player is speaking out against “transgender” men in women’s sports.

In a Tuesday interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored ahead of the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis exhibition, Aryna Sabalenka said that men have a significant advantage over women in sports because of their biological makeup.

When asked by Morgan whether it is wrong to allow “transgender” athletes to compete in women’s events, Sabalenka acknowledged the physical disparities between men and women.

“But I feel like [men] still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it’s not fair on women to face basically biological men,” said Sabalenka.

“It’s not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don’t agree with this kind of stuff in sport.”

Sabalenka also challenged the notion advanced by her competitor, Marta Kostyuk, that Sabalenka herself is a better athlete simply because of higher testosterone levels.

“All I hear here are just excuses,” said Sabalenka. “I think that’s not the key in sports.”

Several women’s tennis stars have made similar observations in the past, acknowledging biological differences that surpass simple testosterone level differences between men and women. Former women’s world No. 1 Serena Williams commented on the differences in an interview with David Letterman in 2013, saying she would lose to former men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray.

“Men’s tennis and women’s tennis are completely, almost two separate sports,” stated Williams. “So I’m like, if I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0, in five to six minutes, maybe ten minutes. It’s true, it’s a completely different sport, the men are a lot faster, they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game.”

Williams continued, “I love to play women’s tennis, and I only want to play girls, because I don’t want to be embarrassed.”

In 2018 women’s tennis legend and open homosexual Martina Navratilova surprised many LGBT-identifying people when she spoke out against “transgender” males in women’s sports.

“You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women,” she said.

Share











