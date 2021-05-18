No COVID deaths in Texas for first time since March 2020, after Biden called reopening a ‘Neanderthal’ decision

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Two months after Texas opened up and did away with its COVID-19 restrictions, a move that Joe Biden described as “neanderthal,” the state reported zero COVID-related deaths and the fewest cases in “over 13 months.”

The announcement came from Gov. Greg Abbott, who tweeted Monday, May 17: “Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths--the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans!”

Abbott followed that the next day by referencing a new low in “positive cases” along with a new “11 month low in COVID hospitalizations.”

The welcome news comes in light of a libelous attack made by Biden some months ago, when Gov. Abbott announced the opening up of the state in conjunction with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on March 2. Responding to Abbott’s announcement of “Texas is OPEN 100%,” Biden slammed the two governors, suggesting they were making a “big mistake.”

Going further, Biden attacked the governors’ character and competence, describing them as “Neanderthals.”

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask.”

Biden continued by pointing to the need to adhere to the “science,” urging mask wearing, vaccine uptake, and physical distancing as the key answers to reducing infections. “Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that; I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

More than two months after that event, Abbott’s decision has proved to pass the test of time, while Biden’s admonition appears to have been demonstrably wrong. While media coverage of Biden’s attack on Abbott in March was widespread, the coverage of Abbott’s recent announcement has been minimal.

Reporting on the news, Forbes noted that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths had fallen in the state, “even after Abbott lifted Texas’ coronavirus restrictions in March.”

Abbott attributes a large part of the state’s success against the virus to the hastily developed experimental vaccines, despite long-term data for the efficacy of the injections being unavailable due to their largely unknown nature. In a press release issued May 14, he wrote, “Vaccines are the most effective defense against the spread of COVID-19, and I continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine.”

His elation came as the “milestone” of 20 million doses being administered was met, and more than half of those eligible for the injection having been given at least one dose. While reiterating that the injections were “voluntary,” Abbott nevertheless promoted them as the key way to overcome COVID-19.

“It is up to all of us to ensure that we defeat this virus — which is why it is so important for Texans to seek out these safe and effective shots,” he said.

Meanwhile, Children’s Health Defense noted that official data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) presents a tally of the deaths and adverse effects after vaccination. Between December 14, 2020 and May 7, “a total of 192,954 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 4,057 deaths — an increase of 220 over the previous week — and 17,190 serious injuries, up 1,176 since last week.”

There were 987 pregnant women who documented adverse effects after the injection, and 297 accounts of miscarriage or premature birth. There were also “181 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, with 40 percent of cases attributed to Pfizer, 41 percent to Moderna and 23 percent to J&J.”