‘No debate here’: Actor Kevin Sorbo tweets that abortion is ‘murder’ 

The star's remark stirred up a debate on Twitter, with angry abortion supporters using the platform to express their outrage.

(LifeSiteNews) — A famous Christian actor has become the subject of social media controversy over a recently published comment he made against abortion.

Kevin Sorbo, a Hollywood actor best known for starring roles in television’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Andromeda and who has also starred in Christian films including God’s Not Dead, sparked a backlash after expressing his pro-life beliefs on Twitter the day after the fiftieth anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion is the murder of the unborn,” he tweeted last Monday. “There is no debate here.”

Abortion is the murder of the unborn. There is no debate here. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 23, 2023

Angry abortion supporters used the platform to express their outrage.

“You’re right, there’s no debate,” tweeted one user. “Abortion is health care, and regardless of what men like you think, there has always been and always will be a demand for it. More than 30% of women you know have had abortions. Do they know you consider them murderers?”

You’re right, there’s no debate. Abortion is health care, and regardless of what men like you think, there has always been and always will be a demand for it. More than 30% of women you know have had abortions. Do they know you consider them murderers? — Professor B (@cynthiaboaz) January 24, 2023

READ: ‘Overwhelming’: Thousands attend Kirk Cameron’s Christian story hour at libraries

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 10678 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Keep your opinion on this subject to yourself,” said another. “When you grow ovaries and a uterus, then you can offer your opinion regarding a woman’s body.”

Keep your opinion on this subject to yourself . When you grow ovaries and a uterus, then you can offer your opinion regarding a woman’s body — Ruth Grant (@tooralooralay) January 25, 2023

However, pro-lifers also took to Twitter to support Sorbo and advocate for the right to life.

“This nation needs to set the record straight that an unborn child has the same inalienable rights as you and I,” one user tweeted. “The right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and the laws set forth in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

This nation needs to set the record straight that an unborn child has the same inalienable rights as you and I. The right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and the laws set forth in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. — Markethive (@markethive) January 24, 2023

“If the unborn child had the ability to plea for its life, it certainly would,” another tweeted. “What would they say then?”

If the unborn child had the ability to plea for its life, it certainly would. What would they say then? — R Scott (@snekmeseht) January 24, 2023

Sorbo, a practicing Christian, has defended the right to life of the unborn child before. In 2014, he endorsed the production of a pro-life film about late-term abortionist Kermit Gosnell. Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer debuted in 2018. More recently, Sorbo voiced a character in Choice42’s recent video, The Procedure, which demonstrates the horrors of abortion in graphic detail.

Read: Hercules vs. Gosnell: Kevin Sorbo endorses made-for-TV movie about house of horrors abortionist

Share











