‘No exception’: Nordic bishops affirm Catholic prohibition on joining Freemasonry

The Nordic bishops reaffirmed the Church’s ban on Freemasonry after clarification from the Vatican, stressing no exceptions exist across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Nordic Bishops’ Conference (NBK) has reiterated the absolute prohibition for Catholics to join Freemasonry.

Given the differences among various branches of Freemasonry and the fact that some lodges in Scandinavian countries follow different rules, the view that Catholics may be able to join lodges in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden has become prevalent in these countries.

“We write to you at this time as shepherds to clarify a matter that for many years, if not decades, has generated uncertainty, speculation and diverging opinions in our countries: the question of whether or not Catholic faithful in the Nordic countries may be freemasons or belong to a masonic lodge,” the NBK’s letter to priests in the Scandinavian countries reads.

The NBK consulted with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) and said that its response “was crystal clear”:

Based on that response, and to share with all the faithful, and you as their parish priests, this clarity, we the bishops of the Nordic Bishops’ Conference state and affirm together:

There exists no exception, no particular norm or rule, and in consequence no dispensation in the Church that distinguishes adherence to freemasonry in the Nordic countries from the provisions of the universal law of the Church. Therefore, the provisions of universal law and the specific norms and guidance issued by the Apostolic See on the question of freemasonry apply in full and without exception in the territory of the Nordic Bishops’ Conference.

The DDF had reaffirmed the total prohibition on Catholics joining Freemasonic lodges in a note issued on November 13, 2023.

“We wish to stress that the Catholic Church’s firmness on the question of adherence to freemasonry is not a negative judgement on the good will or good works of individuals,” the Nordic bishops wrote. “The Church’s position springs from awareness that the theological and philosophical principles of freemasonry are incompatible with confession of the Catholic faith.”

The NBK laid out the pastoral and sacramental provision that must be followed in accordance with the Church’s teaching on Freemasonry. A Catholic who is a member of a Freemasonic lodge has “to relinquish this membership” and is prohibited from receiving the sacraments while he is still a member.

If a member of a Freemasonic lodge seeks to enter into the Catholic Church, he must first relinquish his membership before he receives baptism or reception into full communion with the Church.

“No parish, no institute of consecrated life or society of apostolic life, no Catholic organisation or institution in our local churches is to enter into agreements of collaboration with freemasons or masonic lodges or make use of properties belonging to masonic lodges,” the NBK furthermore states.

“The call of our Lord Jesus Christ, ‘Come, follow me’ (Matt 4.19), presupposes readiness to leave behind other attachments that stand in the way of wholehearted discipleship,” the Nordic bishops explained. “This has always been, and will always remain, a criterion of Christian authenticity. Let us help each other by word and example to live up to it, trusting in God’s grace.”

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