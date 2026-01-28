‘No medical explanation’: Two miracles attributed to St. Charbel this year so far

The separate healings of two women from the United States and Lebanon join over 30,000 documented miracles attributed to the famed Arab Lebanese saint.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two new miracles attributed to St. Charbel Makhlouf have been recorded already in 2026, one in the United States and the other in Lebanon, involving cures of two women beyond medical explanation or expectation.

St. Charbel was a 19th century Maronite Catholic monk and priest renowned for his austerity, unceasing prayer, heroic virtue, but particularly numerous miracles attributed to his intercession during his life and after his death.

One website reports accounts well over 30,000 miracles attributed to the Arab saint’s intercession, spanning across 133 countries on behalf of broad varieties of individuals, including the physically or mentally ill, the disabled, and even those professing non-Christian religions.

Healing of woman from South Bend, Indiana

According to Murr Television (MTV), a major station in Lebanon, Attorney Georgianne Walker, who was born in South Bend, Indiana, in 1975, recounted that in December 2024, she suffered a serious infection following an abdominal surgery, which caused her severe pain and constant anxiety.

Medicating this condition with antibiotics for six weeks helped remedy the symptoms of the infection, yet a surgical wound remained open and inflamed and would not heal. Despite all efforts from her surgeon and other medical professionals, the wound remained unchanged and without any improvement.

For 10 months, she was burdened with changing her bandages every day due to the constant bleeding and discharge. As a final hope for medical remedy, her surgeon decided another operation was in order to remove the inflamed tissue and set a date for this surgery.

In September 2025, Murr Television reports that God sent her a friend named George Issa, who had himself been healed through the intercession of St. Charbel three years earlier.

Bringing with him a flask of blessed oil associated with the Lebanese saint, he said to her, “If you believe in his intercession with the Lord Jesus Christ, ask for it and anoint your wound with the oil.”

Georgianne says she prayed with a faithful heart and anointed her wound with the St. Charbel oil, and it healed completely. She was fully cured and no longer needed the scheduled surgery.

She declared: “I firmly believe that Saint Charbel healed me through his intercession, and I experienced this miracle myself. All thanks to St. Charbel and George Issa, who gave me the St. Charbel oil, because they changed the course of my life.”

The used of blessed oil as a sacramental has long been a popular pious practice in the Eastern Christian tradition. Such oil gains devotional connection to St. Charbel when it comes into contact with his relics at the Maronite Monastery in Annaya, Lebanon.

Georgianne’s miracle was officially recorded on January 17, 2026.

Spinal tumor vanishes, defying any medical explanation in Lebanon

A second miracle of this year involved a young lady closer to the tomb of the saint in Lebanon.

Rasha Charbel (who has no known relation to the saint) was born in Jezzine, Lebanon, in 1987, and due to severe back pain was admitted to the hospital October 1, 2025. An MRI exam discovered a tumor on her spine known as a meningioma measuring 2.3 cm in size and 0.3 cm in thickness.

Her physician, Dr. Christian Attieh, a specialist in neurosurgery and vascular surgery, explained that since this type of tumor was resistant to medication and posed a risk to the arteries and nerves of the spine, it could only be removed by means of surgery.

A follow-up MRI was scheduled three months out to assess the tumor’s development, with a preliminary hospital admission date set for January 7, 2026, should surgery be necessary.

The night prior to her scheduled admission, on January 6, 2026, Rasha says she reached up to a picture of St. Charbel that was hanging over her bed in her bedroom, touched it, and said a prayer for healing before falling into a deep sleep.

The next morning, January 7, she arrived at the hospital for her MRI scan and was told the process would take around 45 minutes and perhaps more if a contrast injection was needed. However, the scan was completed in just 20 minutes, revealing a perplexing result: the tumor had vanished without a trace.

The doctor told her clearly, “There is no medical explanation for its disappearance, and it is impossible for it to disappear without surgery.”

On January 17, 2026, Rasha paid a visit of thanksgiving to the St. Maron Monastery in Annaya, Lebanon, where she officially recorded her miracle, accompanied by all her medical reports. She gave thanks for the blessing of healing she had received and affirmed that what had happened had changed her life and deepened her faith.

Pope Leo XIV: St. Charbel lived in silence, wrote nothing, yet his ‘fame spread throughout the world’

St. Charbel (1828-1898) was beatified by Pope Paul VI on December 5, 1965, and canonized by the same pontiff on October 9, 1977.

Last December, Pope Leo XIV became the first Roman pontiff to visit the tomb of St. Charbel during his Apostolic Journey to Lebanon.

In his remarks at the tomb, he asked, “What is the legacy of this man who wrote nothing, who lived a hidden and silent life, yet whose fame spread throughout the world?”

“The Holy Spirit formed him so that he could teach those who live without God how to pray, those who live immersed in noise how to be silent, those who live ostentatiously how to be modest, and those who seek riches how to be poor. All of these behaviors are counter-cultural, yet, that is precisely why they attract us, just like fresh, pure water draws those walking in the desert.”

“Saint Charbel has never ceased to intercede for us before our Heavenly Father, the source of every good and grace,” the pope said, “Even during his earthly life, many went to him to receive comfort, forgiveness and advice from the Lord. After Saint Charbel’s death, his work multiplied and became like a river of mercy.”

