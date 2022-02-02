‘No moral duty for anyone to be vaccinated,’ Dominican priest says

(LifeSiteNews) – A Dominican priest and moral theologian said people should resist vaccine mandates and that no one has a moral responsibility to get jabbed.
“No one should be coerced to receive experimental medical procedures or treatments,” Father Ezra Sullivan, O.P. wrote. “All people have a right to refuse to be a test subject for the medical and social experiments surrounding the vaccines (see the Nuremburg Code regarding, ‘Permissible Medical Experiments,’ no. 1).”
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated
COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids
Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months
Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians
US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
Sullivan is also a professor of moral theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.
“Vaccine mandates violate this basic principle by placing heavy burdens upon people to receive the mRNA vaccines, which are undoubtedly experimental because of their newness and very short-term track record, with unknown long-term effects,” the Catholic priest wrote.
He also said that the mild symptoms of the Omicron variant further undermine the case for jab mandates, noting that the cold-like variant is nothing like the Black Death, smallpox, or the Spanish Flu.
He reiterated there is “no moral justification for [mandates] and they do not advance the common good.”
“Basic civil rights of people cannot be removed by the state for a mandate that delivers so little benefit,” Sullivan wrote, noting that high-jab countries such as Israel continue to have high infection rates.
Beyond the questionable efficacy of the jabs, Sullivan said human beings are treated like objects when government authorities force shots on them.
“[The] mandates manifest a disturbing technocratic cynicism, in which citizens are treated like objects, and their personal subjectivity and responsibility for their health is eliminated by bureaucratic tyranny,” he wrote.
“Instead of trusting average doctors to decide with their patients what is the best course of treatment or prevention for disease, a very few apparent experts are consulted, and they are typically compromised by a conflict of interest as they serve to benefit from lockdown policies,” Sullivan warned. “The quarantine camps in Australia show the ultimate logic of the vaccine mandates: absolute control over citizens by the State for the thinnest reasons, contrived by fearful and opportunistic politicians.”
“Vaccine mandates are wrong, and officials should not promote them,” he said. “Instead, people should resist the mandates, stop wallowing in fear, and live in the freedom of the children of God.”
His comments are similar to those of Bishop Joseph Strickland who has urged his fellow bishops to oppose “totalitarian vaccine mandates.”
“The only authority I have is spiritual, and that reminds me humbly [that] to exercise that authority [means] vicariously exercising the authority of Jesus Christ,” he said on January 4. “And if I veer from that, I don’t have any authority at all.”
Food and Drug Administration vaccine adviser Dr. Doran Fink said the jabs are more dangerous for males under 40 years old than COVID itself. Fink discussed the Pfizer jab specifically during a September vaccine safety committee meeting, but he appeared to have been speaking generally about all of the U.S. COVID shots.
The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID shots and boosters. Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis and pericarditis (especially in young men), and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.