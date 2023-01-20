‘No one cares’: Left-wing activist mocks women who died from abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-abortion leftist mocked women who died from abortion during a pro-life event on Thursday outside of a D.C. Planned Parenthood.
“No one cares,” the pro-abortion leftist yelled through a megaphone. “Who the [expletive deleted] name is that,” he said in response to the recitation of another woman’s name.
“Next!” and “No one cares,” the pro-abortion male shouted. “Good,” he yelled when the speaker read off another name.
DISGRACEFUL: Abortion supporter mocks women who have died from botched, legal abortions as pro-lifers honor them. pic.twitter.com/zSXDZAIwBL
— Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) January 19, 2023
Abortion activists frequently try to downplay the risks from abortion to women.
The University of New Mexico, for example, paid out $365,000 t0 settle a lawsuit from the family members of a woman killed by an abortion.
The mom and sister of Keisha Atkins first filed a lawsuit in 2018 after the 23-year-old died in 2017 after seeking a 24-week abortion from late-term abortionist Curtis Boyd at Southwestern Women’s Options.
READ: Pro-life experts debunk study claiming abortion restrictions are linked to maternal deaths
Another abortion facility filed for bankruptcy in 2016 due to $6.5 million owed for medical malpractice. The abortionist, Steven Brigham, botched multiple abortions and lost his license in New Jersey.
Abortionist Reginald Sharpe has a years-long history of botched abortions that left his patients wounded, sterile, or dead, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.
In January 2008, the abortionist perforated a 26-year-old woman’s uterus, “cut a uterine blood vessel, lacerated her intestines, and liver” during a botched abortion. She died eight days later.
The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists wrote in a 2022 report that the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists regularly ignores “the wealth of evidence showing significant harms to women from abortion, such as adverse mental health outcomes and an increased risk of preterm birth in future pregnancies.”