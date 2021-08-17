No pandemic of the unvaccinated: COVID-jab skeptic doctor interviewed on FOX  

The doctor stressed that there is no evidence that the unvaccinated are causing a rise in cases — especially those associated with new variants — as this goes against the established orthodoxy on how viruses and vaccines work.

WASHINGTON, DC. (LifeSiteNews) — One of the doctors leading the charge against COVID-19 jab mandates assured Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle that there is no “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Dr. Byram Bridle made his remarks as politicians and health officials in the US, including Joseph Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and elsewhere claim that unvaccinated people are to blame for the current levels of hospitalizations and cases associated with COVID-19.

Laura Ingraham asked Bridle whether or not it is fair to say that there is not a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” or if it is the mass-vaccination campaign that is fueling the arrival of new variants.

“Absolutely it’s untrue to be calling it a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the doctor said.

Bridle stressed that there is no evidence that the unvaccinated are causing a rise in cases — especially those associated with new variants — as this goes against the established orthodoxy on how viruses and vaccines work. In Bridle’s expert opinion, the inability of coronavirus vaccines to kill the virus and its narrow focus on the “single protein” are a recipe for the mutations that could be leading to the proliferation of the novel variants being bandied about by politicians and the media.

“The principles are this: if you have a biological entity that’s prone to mutation, and the SARS Coronavirus-2 like all coronaviruses is prone to mutation… and you apply a narrowly focused selective pressure that is non-lethal and you do this over a long period of time, this is the recipe for driving the emergence of novel variants, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” Bridle explained.

“Our vaccines are focused on a single protein of the virus, so the virus only has to alter one protein, and the vaccines don’t come close to conferring sterilizing immunity, people who are vaccinated still get infected.”

Ingraham stated that this contradicts the narrative that the unvaccinated are driving the pandemic, and Bridle added that the immunity that occurs from natural infection is “much more protective than the vaccine induced immunity against novel variants.”

According to Ingraham, the Biden administration has said that almost 100% of COVID-19 deaths and 95% of attributed hospitalizations are the result of unvaccinated people contracting the virus. However, the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) Director CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, tacitly admitted that these statistics are misleading. In the August 5 White House press briefing, Walensky said that “those data were data that were from analyses in several states from January through June, and didn’t reflect the data that we have now.”

But Ingraham said that Walensky’s claims about the unvaccinated driving the pandemic is itself misleading and without context. The Fox News host observed that the vast majority of people in the US were not vaccinated until a few months into 2021. The earliest roll outs of the COVID-19 jabs began at the end of 2020, and were limited to small numbers of people considered vulnerable. This trend continued into the new year, and it was not until spring that the general public could seek the experimental jab.

Mathematically, it is impossible that the majority of COVID-19 associated cases and deaths could not be attributed to the unvaccinated, given the timeline. In addition, the colder months of the year are, according the CDC, the months in which respiratory illnesses like colds and flus tend to circulate most frequently. According to seasonal patterns, the coronavirus also follows a seasonal pattern, peaking during the winter months.

Dr. Bridle has come under fire as of late for his stance on the risks of the new vaccines, and has even called for the Canadian government to halt the vaccination of children. Bridle has suggested that the mass vaccination campaign could be dangerous given the side effects that can arise from the spike protein produced by the vaccine.

“We have known for a long time that the spike protein is pathogenic,” he said in an interview this May.

“It is a toxin,” he continued.

“It can cause damage in our body if it’s in circulation. Now, we have clear-cut evidence that … the vaccine itself, plus the protein, gets into blood circulation.”

Bridle is not alone in his misgivings. Dr. Robert Malone, MD, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine technology, does not recommend these vaccines for children or adolescents. In addition, Malone and Bridle both appeared together on an episode of the Canadian Trish Wood is Critical podcast where Malone can be heard praising Bridle for his opinion on the dangers of the current mass-vaccination campaigns.

There are data from other locations around the world that support Bridle’s belief that the pandemic is not buttressed by the unvaccinated. In an August 5 interview with Israel’s Channel 13, Dr Kobi Haviv, medical director of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, stated that the majority of coronavirus patients in an Israeli hospital, including those with severe disease, are fully vaccinated. Israel has seen approximately 70% of its total population receive the jab, and thus its vaccination levels are among the highest in the world.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

