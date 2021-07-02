No ‘special line’ to Christ: Catholics can receive Communion only after confessing their sins

July 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the need in today’s Church for every Catholic to recognize and understand the true importance and sacredness of the Eucharist. He also calls on the faithful to embrace the entirety of the faith and to believe all of Holy Mother Church’s teachings, instead of picking and choosing only some.

His Excellency talks about the seriousness of receiving Communion, which is the Body and Blood of Christ. He says that God does not give humans “a free pass” to receive His Son, even if they are in a state of sin.

Bishop Strickland states that “we are all humble sons and daughters of God and blessed to be approaching the reception of God’s own divine son in the Eucharist. We all should humbly examine our hearts and and ask ourselves, ‘Have I done everything I possibly can to be in reconciliation with God?’”

He further comments on San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s response to so-called “Catholic Democrats” in Congress who wrote a statement of principles in the wake of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ recent discussion on Eucharistic coherence.

Strickland mentions that every person who calls himself Catholic must believe in the wholeness of the truths of Jesus Christ. He adds that with humans being given by God free will, we must use it to follow only His will. The bishop says that “if you freely choose to embrace the Catholic faith, then embrace it.”

He also remarks that so-called Catholics must stop “trying to divide” the Church by not wholeheartedly accepting every perennial teaching of the Church.

Lastly, Bishop Strickland displays how the Bible proves to us that God is always ready to forgive our sins, but He is waiting for our humble repentance. “If we choose not to [ask forgiveness], ultimately His justice will prevail, but He wants us to embrace His mercy.”