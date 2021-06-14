No Vax? No sports. Unvaccinated students face restrictions at Maryland university

SALISBURY, Maryland, June 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Students at a U.S. university who refuse to take an experimental COVID vaccine will be prohibited from participating in athletics and forced to live alone in single dorm rooms.

Salisbury University (SU) in Maryland has rolled out its mandatory vaccine protocol for in-person learning in September. The new protocols demand that all individuals who are not fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID twice a week. The university allows for a religious or medical exemption, but students who take advantage of this must still be tested twice per week.

All fully vaccinated students must complete a consent form allowing the University access to their vaccination records to prove their compliance with the mandate.

The new protocols were put in place in response to the state of Maryland's May 23, 2021 COVID Vaccination Mandate.

“Please note that students who do not receive a vaccination or exemption will be prohibited from participation in all SU athletics, including varsity, intramural and club sports,” states the university on its website.

“Students living on campus who do not receive the vaccine, regardless of exemption status, will be assigned to, and required to pay for, single rooms and will not be allowed to share rooms with other students.”

The mandate further states, “In addition, those who do not receive the vaccination or an exemption will not have access to SU fitness facilities, the ability to utilize SU fleet vehicles and will be restricted from SU-sponsored domestic and international travel as well as other high-risk activities as deemed by the University Health Team.”

Unvaccinated students will still be permitted to study at the university, but it is not clear as yet what restrictions will be placed on their participation in lectures and other resources necessary to their degrees.

This month SU President Dr. Charles Wight strongly encouraged all students to be vaccinated, stating, “You've heard about various restrictions for those that remain unvaccinated. We urge you to get the vaccine to help protect everyone here on campus and that will allow you to fully participate in all the SU has to offer.”

SU is participating in the Vaccine Challenge promulgated by the Biden Administration. On June 2, 2021, the Oval Office released their National Month of Action to get 70% of US adults vaccinated by July 4, 2021.

To be a “Vaccine Champion University” in the COVID-19 College Challenge, the institute must commit to ensuring every student, faculty member, and staff member knows how and where to get a vaccine, to having “vaccine champions” on campus to implement the plan, and to bring the vaccines on-site this summer.

SU is one of 596 colleges and universities across the US that has become a so-called “vaccine champion”.

Despite segregating students according to vaccination status, SU prides itself on being welcoming and inclusive. The SU Student Guide for Returning to Campus states: “As we adjust to operating during a pandemic, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting and sustaining a welcoming, respectful, accessible, equitable, and inclusive environment for all members of the Salisbury University community. We stand against xenophobia, incivility, racism, ableism, and all forms of bias, harassment, and discrimination.”

The “welcoming environment” also encourages members of the university community to inform against each other and visitors for “non-compliance”. To help students keep the campus “safe” from COVID-19, SU has provided a system to stem the frequency of COVID protocol violations. Conveniently, they offer an online “COVID19 Non-Compliance Report Form”.

On May 27, 2021, Maryland residents descended on their capital city to protest the state’s vaccine mandate for college students.

“I’m opposed to mandating anyone to get this vaccination,” Maryland House Delegate Lauren Arikan told LifeSiteNews.

“It’s still in its infancy in terms of research, and mandating things that are under emergency use authorization is inappropriate.”

Children’s Health Defense, an organization committed to vaccine safety, has provided legal resources for students facing vaccine mandates.

LifeSiteNews reached to SU for comment and has not yet received a response.