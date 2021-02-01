Nobody is safe until ‘everybody is vaccinated,’ claims World Economic Forum leader

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

DAVOS, Switzerland, February 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has said that unless “everybody” is vaccinated for COVID-19, then “nobody will be safe,” despite numerous deaths, serious side effects, and unknown consequences on fertility resulting from the vaccines.

Schwab, who holds doctorates in economics and engineering, made the statement as part of a joint discussion on stakeholder capitalism, as part of the World Economic Forum’s recent Davos Agenda meeting. Speaking to CNN Business Emerging Markets Editor John Defterios, Schwab used a question of governmental cooperation with businesses as a means to pronounce his view about vaccine roll-outs across the world.

“One lesson we take out of this crisis is the notion of mutual interdependence. Because even as individuals, we had to take care not to infect someone else and not to be infected. And the same we have to apply now on a global level.”

“As long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe,” Schwab declared.

Schwab has long welcomed the arrival of COVID-19, saying that the disruption which has been caused was a “unique window of opportunity,” in which to bring about the Great Reset. We must “build a new social contract…We must change our mindsets” and our “lifestyles,” he has remarked.

In his recent book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, Schwab pointed to regular vaccinations as the only way in which to exit the vicious cycle of lockdown restrictions. “It looks like even a semblance of a return to ‘business as usual’ for most service companies is inconceivable as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to our health. This in turn suggests that a full return to ‘normal’ cannot be envisaged before a vaccine is available.”

He mentioned the “political challenge” of “vaccinating enough people worldwide,” since “we are collectively as strong as the weakest link.” Schwab welcomed the “high enough compliance rate” whilst simultaneously decrying the rise of anti-vaxxers,” who posed a threat to the global vaccine delivery.

“It will be very hard to fight COVID-19 without an effective treatment or a vaccine,” he claimed, “and, until then, the most effective way to curtail or stop transmission of the virus is by widespread testing followed by the isolation of cases, contact tracing and the quarantine of contacts exposed to the people infected.”

Schwab’s plea for the global population to be vaccinated, in order to apparently bring about safety from COVID-19, comes in direct opposition to his own words in his book. He directly stated that “the corona crisis is (so far) one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experience over the last 2000 years. In all likelihood, unless the pandemic evolves in an unforeseen way, the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild compared to previous pandemics.”

Continuing, Schwab wrote that COVID “does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades.”

Despite these words, the WEF has been instrumental in developing the “CommonPass” in conjunction with the Commons Project, which would serve as a health passport in the post-COVID world, allowing or denying people the ability to travel, depending on their health and vaccination record. Paul Meyers, CEO of the Commons Project, announced in a WEF video, that the CommonPass would be a “platform that lets people safely and securely collect their health information, whether it is a negative COVID test result, or eventually a record of a COVID vaccination.”

Reporting on the news, LifeSiteNews’ Jeanne Smits wrote: “The truth of the matter suggested by this new worldwide app is, of course, that global rules with global implementation will allow control of all potential travellers (from country to country, from city to city) with regard to their COVID-19 status.”

However, whilst Schwab calls for universal vaccinations to protect the world from COVID-19, he seems to ignore the advice and warnings from a number of medical health professionals, who have issued grave warnings about the hastily developed experimental injections.

The former vice president of Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon has flatly rejected the need for any vaccines for COVID-19, saying “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Dr. Theresa Deisher, whose doctorate is in molecular and cellular physiology from Stanford University, has also rejected the need for a vaccine for COVID, explaining that it “has less than a 0.03 percent fatality rate and most of those people, I believe 92 percent or above, have other health problems; we’re making a vaccine at warp speed for a virus that doesn't look like it's going to need a vaccine.”

She also added that “(i)t is possible, but I don’t believe it is desirable, nor do I believe that it’s safe,” with as much as “15 percent of the very healthy young volunteers (experiencing) significant side effects.”

Indeed, recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that by January 22, at least 273 people in the had died after receiving a COVID vaccine. Most of the deaths occurred within 48 hours of receiving the vaccine.

A further 9,854 adverse events had also been reported as potentially linked to the vaccine, although the number could well be much higher, as a 2012 Harvard study found that the system by which such events are reported, VAERS, only isolates about 1% of such injuries.

Not only that, but a warning issued about Pfizer’s vaccine, stipulated that pregnancy should be avoided for two months after the injection, and breastfeeding mothers shouldn’t receive it. The paper also revealed that there was no knowledge about what impact the experimental injection could have upon fertility.

Medical advisers across the world are now suggesting that people will continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing, even after receiving their injection. The vaccines themselves, which are still technically experimental, do not purport to prevent asymptomatic COVID-19 infections or to last longer than one year.

In place of such untested and dangerous vaccines, the long established medications ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have received much support from medics, with doctors saying ivermectin “basically obliterates transmission of this virus,” with “miraculous effectiveness.”

Meanwhile, hydroxychloroquine can reportedly reduce mortality of COVID patients “by 50 percent.” The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons explained that the COVID mortality rate “in countries that allow access to HCQ is only 1/10th the mortality rate in countries where there is interference with this medication, such as the United States.”

