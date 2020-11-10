Noem defends need for fair election: ‘Give President Trump his day in court’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem delivered a strong rebuke Sunday to those who demand President Donald Trump concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, arguing there are more than enough legitimate questions about the results’ legitimacy that Republicans deserve the same courtesy Democrats expected for themselves in 2000.

“This is a premature conversation because we have not finished counting votes,” Noem told ABC’s George Stephanopolos, Breitbart reported. “There are states that have not been called, and back in 2000, Al Gore was given his day in court. We should give President Trump his day in court. Let the process unfold because, George, we live in a republic.” Gore did not concede until December 13, 2000.

Stephanopolos responded by claiming state officials, including Republicans, “have come up with zero evidence of widespread fraud,” which Noem said was “absolutely not true.”

“People have signed legal documents, affidavits stating that they saw illegal activities,” she noted. “If you look at what happened in Michigan, that we had computer glitches that changed Republican votes to Democrat votes. You look in Pennsylvania, dead people voted in Pennsylvania. So, George, I don’t know how widespread it is. I don’t know if it will change the outcome of the election. But why is everybody so scared just to have a fair election and find out?”

Stephanopolos insisted 2020 is different because Gore was only behind “by about 500 votes in one state,” whereas Biden has five-digit leads in multiple states.

“And many, many more states are in play this time around,” Noem retorted. “And that’s what I think is interesting is this declaration from some individuals saying it was an overwhelming victory for Joe Biden. It simply wasn’t because you have so many of these states that are still in play. All I’m asking for, George, is that we don’t break this country. When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever.”

Five states remain to be called, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump leads comfortably in Alaska and by 1.4 percent in North Carolina; Biden leads by less than one percentage point in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Most news networks have called the election for Biden on the expectation that he will win enough of the remaining states to win the presidency, but no results have been certified yet, and the final result will depend on recounts in Georgia, Wisconsin, and potentially other states, as well as legal challenges concerning allegations of invalid ballots and voting irregularities in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

As for the question of whether the margins are too large to be closed by fraud, First Liberty Institute counsel and Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer argued that this year’s previous elections already demonstrated that the Trump campaign’s concerns are not implausible.

“In New York City, during New York State’s June 23 primary, 21 percent of all mail-in ballots — totaling approximately 84,000 raw votes — were invalidated,” Hammer wrote. “In the Wisconsin primary, the rejection rate was around 2 percent — which seems low until one considers that the raw total of rejected ballots was 23,169, greater than Trump’s current deficit in the Badger State. In Pennsylvania, election officials were fretting as recently as late September that the commonwealth might have to reject as many as 100,000 mail-in ballots.”

Noem is a pro-life conservative who has garnered some buzz as a potential 2024 presidential candidate thanks to what Blaze Media’s Steve Deace calls her “freedom-first approach to handling COVID-19.”

