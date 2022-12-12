‘Non-binary’ Biden energy official wanted for stealing another suitcase from second airport

The Biden administration won't comment on the the cross-dressing nuclear waste official who has been placed on leave.

LAS VEGAS (LifeSiteNews) – The controversial Biden energy official who made headlines recently for allegedly stealing luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is back in the news for allegedly doing it again, this time from the Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada.

Fox News reports that Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel & Waste Disposition for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy (ONE), has been issued a felony arrest warrant for grand larceny, this time for allegedly taking a suitcase containing $3,670 worth of jewelry, clothing, and makeup that did not belong to him. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Brinton was seen on security video taking the bag, according to the police report. Though initially unidentified, he was “immediately recognized” after the investigating officer became aware of the Minneapolis case, and his travel information put him in the airport at the time of the theft.

“Brinton demonstrated several signs of abnormal behavior while taking the victim’s luggage which are cues suspects typically give off when committing luggage theft,” a Las Vegas metro detective wrote in a police report obtained by Fox. “Specifically, Brinton pulled the victim’s luggage from the carousel and examined the tag.”

“Then placing it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching, or might approach,” the report reads. “Pulling it back off the carousel and demonstrating the same behavior by looking around before walking away with it quickly. Brinton only having checked one piece of luggage, which Brinton had already claimed from the carousel, had no reason to be examining and taking any other pieces of luggage.”

This is Brinton’s second known case of allegedly stealing luggage. He is also charged with taking a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from the Minneapolis-St. Paul baggage claim in September, punishable by up to a five-year prison sentence and/or a $10,000 fine.

For the previous offense, he first told police it was his bag with his clothes inside it, then changed his story to acknowledge it wasn’t his, but claiming he grabbed it by mistake due to fatigue. Upon realizing his supposed mistake, he claimed he emptied the bag’s contents into hotel dressers out of fear, but police say those contents were not found in the room.

Brinton, whom the Biden administration has placed on leave without elaboration, is set to appear in Minnesota court on the matter sometime in December.

The troubled, “non-binary” energy official’s original hiring in February drew alarm at the time for his extracurricular activities, including drag, BDSM-tinged “puppy play” (a fetish that involves pretending to be dogs or dog handlers), and lobbying against talk therapy for unwanted same-sex attraction, ostensibly driven by his experience as a “survivor of a traumatic and torturous conversion therapy experience” (the veracity of which has been called into question).

“It is in the interest of both the Department’s mission and our national security that the Deputy Assistant Secretary’s clearance be immediately revoked,” wrote Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the ranking member of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “Additionally, the Department should undertake all necessary steps to terminate their employment immediately.”

