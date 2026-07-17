‘Nonbinary’ LGBT activist runs for mayor in Ontario city, pushes ‘safe’ drug sites

(LifeSiteNews) — A “nonbinary queer” candidate has officially launched his campaign to become the next mayor of Kitchener, Ontario, declaring that “nonbinary” people are ready to “add to democracy.”

David Alton, a left-wing activist and self-described “housing advocate,” announced his campaign through an Instagram video that has since gained international traction on X.

Meet David Alton. The “nonbinary queer” lgbtq activist running for mayor of Kitchener, Ontario. He’s very triggered when people make fun of his pronouns and crossdressing and thinks politics is like gender This is real pic.twitter.com/bRx5ma4oJJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2026

In the video, Alton immediately introduces himself as being “nonbinary” and claims that several politicians in his city have said they think he “does not belong.” Curiously, Kitchener is often regarded as a “progressive” city that embodies the core of many left-wing policies, not least of which is the “affirmation” and “acceptance” of LGBT-identifying people.

The candidate promises a “new way of doing politics” and draws parallels between gender and politics. “Queerness is about more than gender. It’s about liberating us beyond the binary. Whether that be politics or gender or more,” he said.

Alton has made openly blasphemous and heretical statements about Christianity. In a recent interview with Community Edition, Alton admitted to using Christian spaces for his own gain, stating that “I’m not a Christian … but I often spend time in Christian spaces because they’re really the only spaces that have infrastructure I can work with.”

He goes onto say, “Most of what I do in Christian spaces is just remind everyone that the Bible is gay and h***y. Which it is … but my real passion is about making the experience of faith and spirituality and meaning accessible for where we are right now.”

Alton promises to build his mayoral campaign around the “right to belong,” “right to housing,” “right to mobility,” “rights of land and water,” and “right to collective action.” The election will be held on October 26.

Among his most significant proposals are a call for the resumption of “safe” drug sites, a pilot program of “Universal Basic Income,” housing and support for homeless and recently incarcerated people, and the creation of “indigenous spaces.”

Alton proposes these measures as Kitchener faces significant political challenges, including high unemployment, significant job losses, a water crisis, record high food bank usage, and a drug crisis that has become notorious nationally. He believes his proposed measures will aid in fixing the city’s biggest problems, ultimately creating a “joyful city” supported by a “strong safety net.”

Resuming “safe consumption” sites and providing housing for drug users are among Alton’s most controversial and divisive positions. Kitchener has been uniquely struck by the opioid crisis that has ravaged many of Canada’s largest cities in recent years. Their “Tent City,” a plot of land in downtown Kitchener that drug users have laid claim to, is known nationwide and has been the subject of political discussion on a municipal, provincial, and federal level.

In 2025, the city’s “safe consumption site” shut down after provincial legislation put a stop to many of them across the province. The move was met with general support from both the political right and even some on the left, as the sites were generally viewed as helping to “enable” drug users, as opposed to treating them. However, the far-left generally stood against the measure, with some protesting in support of the sites.

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