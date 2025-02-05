Bishops Michael Martin, OFM Conv., and Luis Rafael Zarama said a 'country has the right to regulate its borders and to control immigration. Catholics should not view the work of the federal government and its immigration control as negative or evil.'

(CatholicVote) — The bishops of North Carolina issued a letter Feb. 5 reaffirming the Church’s teaching on immigration, calling for a balanced approach that upholds both human dignity and the rule of law, and encouraging “personal reflection and formation” on the issue.

“The issue of immigration is not merely about policy, it is a moral concern impacting the human dignity and human rights of every person,” wrote Bishop Michael T. Martin, OFM Conv., of Charlotte and Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of Raleigh.

The bishops acknowledged that there are individuals residing illegally in the United States and affirmed their commitment to discourage unlawful behavior, while addressing the need for reformed policy regarding migrants.

“We recognize there are persons residing in the United States without legal documentation and we do not condone violating the law,” they wrote. “We respect our borders and laws AND support immigration policy reforms and care for those who are already here, many already contributing members of our society for years.”

The bishops added, “We do not see these ends as mutually exclusive.”

Reminding the faithful of the USCCB’s (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) stance on immigration policy and morality, the bishops reiterated the significance of Catholic social teaching in guiding perspectives on the issue.

The USCCB released a Jan. 23 statement calling for immigration reform and virtuous immigration enforcement in response to President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders related to immigration and deportation, CatholicVote previously reported.

The North Carolina bishops urged the recognition of immigrants as members of God’s family, deserving of dignity and respect, as “Jesus Himself was a refugee and taught us to welcome the stranger and to realize that in welcoming the stranger, we are welcoming Christ Himself.”

Noting the role of Catholic Charities in providing essential services, including food assistance and legal immigration services, to families in need, the bishops also asserted that no one will be advised to resist lawful enforcement of immigration regulations.

The bishops outlined several key principles rooted in Catholic social teaching. They affirmed both that individuals have the right to migrate to “achieve a meaningful life” for themselves and their families, and that countries have the right to manage their borders.

“A country has the right to regulate its borders and to control immigration,” they wrote. “Catholics should not view the work of the federal government and its immigration control as negative or evil.”

However, the bishops added, this regulation must be done with justice and mercy.

“Immigration policy that allows people to live here and contribute to society for years but refuses to offer them the opportunity to achieve legal status perpetuates a permanent underclass and does not serve the common good,” they wrote.

Additionally, they stressed the need for humanitarian protections for vulnerable families, noting that the success of society hinges on the well-being of families.

“As members of the human family,” the bishops concluded, “each individual deserves and must be granted the dignity that not only supports and fosters the common good of our society but also reflects the reality that we are all fundamentally brothers and sisters in the Lord.”

Reprinted with permission from CatholicVote.

