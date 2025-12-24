North Carolina county dismisses entire library board over vote to keep transgender children’s book

The author has written several books aimed at gender-confused children, including occult themes in story content.

(LifeSiteNews) — On December 8, Randolph County Commissioners voted to dismiss the public library’s board of trustees over the board’s decision to keep a transgender-themed book in the children’s section.

The board voted 3-2 to dismiss the board members, with commissioner Hope Haywood leading the dissenting opinion.

Haywood had hoped to establish plans to install a new board before the removal, but other members thought it better to dismiss the members as quickly as possible.

“Three commissioners didn’t see it that way,” stated Haywood. “Three commissioners felt like, just abolish the board and then figure it out.”

The book in question, titled Call Me Max, is about a young girl who wants to change her name to Max to better express her perceived “gender identity.” The author is “Kyle” Lukoff, a female who identifies as a “transgender male.” She describes the book on her website as “a sweet and age-appropriate introduction to what it means to be transgender.”

Lukoff responded to the news of the board’s dismissal on Instagram, emphasizing her disapproval of the move.

“A library’s entire board of trustees was fired and replaced because they refused to ban one of my books,” wrote Lukoff. “It’s so terrible.”

Other literary works by Lukoff include the Too Bright to See book series, which features another transgender 11-year-old character named Bug. Bug is a girl who “doesn’t particularly want to spend more time trying to understand how to be a girl” and uses Ouija boards in an attempt to contact deceased relatives.

The move to disband the library board comes within the same month as a recent analysis by the Concerned Women for America found that 40 percent of Netflix children’s shows contain some form of LGBT propaganda. The report warned that children are highly prone to imitation and may normalize behaviors and ideas they are repeatedly exposed to.

“Children are highly mimetic creatures,” stated the report. “What they repeatedly encounter becomes normalized, then internalized … media exposure is a well-documented variable in shaping norms, identity exploration, and worldview formation.”

