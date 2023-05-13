North Carolina Democratic governor vetoes 12-week abortion ban, Republicans may override

Republicans have a supermajority in the state legislature and will likely attempt to override the veto.

RALEIGH (LifeSiteNews) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a bill that would ban abortion at 12 weeks, setting up an override fight with Republican lawmakers.

The 12-week ban, which passed the state’s GOP-dominated legislature last week, would also impose a three-day in-person waiting period for abortions and place new restrictions on abortion facilities.

It additionally includes tens of millions of dollars in state funding to promote paid family leave, adoption, and maternal health.

Cooper, a staunch supporter of abortion, condemned the bill for creating a “wicked obstacle course” for a woman to kill her unborn child.

Republicans have a supermajority in the state legislature and are expected to attempt a veto override in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

