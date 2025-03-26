North Carolina Democrats try to repeal law protecting children from gender mutilation

Democrat lawmakers in the Tar Heel State filed more than 10 bills supporting LGBTQ+ rights, abortion rights, and rights to contraception and in-vitro fertilization on Monday and Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — An openly homosexual female legislator in North Carolina introduced a bill that would repeal the state’s Parent Bill of Rights and ban so-called “conversion therapy” and another that would outlaw prohibiting so-called “gender transition procedures.”

“NC State Rep. Allison Dahle (D) has introduced two bills — one to repeal laws that protect minors from genital mutilation surgeries and another to repeal the NC Parents’ Bill of Rights,” Libs of TikTok noted on X.

“This is how desperate Democrats are to mutilate and groom your kids,” they added.

NC State Rep. Allison Dahle (D) has introduced two bills— one to repeal laws that protect minors from genital mutilation surgeries and another to repeal the NC Parents' Bill of Rights.

North Carolina House Bill H492, brazenly titled “Repeal Parents’ Bill of Rights,” aims to “protect” minors and adults “from attempts to change sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.”

Rep. Dahle’s bill proposes that “no State funds, nor any funds belonging to a municipality, agency, or political subdivision of this State, shall be expended for the purpose of conducting conversion therapy, referring an individual for conversion therapy, health benefits coverage for conversion therapy, or a grant or contract with any entity that conducts conversion therapy or refers individuals for conversion therapy.”

A second bill introduced by Dahle, H502, seeks establish a “gender-affirming rights” law while repealing the state’s current law prohibiting medical professionals from prescribing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors and from performing surgical transitioning procedures.

The measure also demands that North Carolina healthcare professionals take continuing education courses that focus solely on dealing with LGBTQ patients.

Over the course of Monday and Tuesday, Democrat lawmakers in the Tar Heel State filed more than 10 bills supporting LGBTQ+ rights, abortion rights, and rights to contraception and in-vitro fertilization.

Republicans in the North Carolina Senate simultaneously put forth their own measure described as “a sweeping bill targeting transgender rights to bathroom access.”

Senate Bill 516, the “Women’s Safety and Protection Act,” would restrict gender-confused individuals from using opposite-sex bathrooms, stating that school bathrooms “shall only be used by one designated biological sex at one time.”

Ashley Vaughan, a spokesperson for the conservative NC Values Coalition, released a statement saying that North Carolina schools “should never allow children to be on the front lines of the gender ideology confusion.”

The GOP-sponsored bill would also limit the ability of those claiming to be of the opposite sex to alter legal documents.

