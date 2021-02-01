North Carolina doctor says ‘three or four masks…filter better’

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina, February 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – With Dr. Anthony Fauci recently endorsing double masking and mainstream media telling Americans to consider wearing two or even three masks, one doctor told NBC that three or even four masks “filter better.”

Dr. Scott Segal, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said, “If you put three or four masks on, it's going to filter better because it's more layers of cloth.”

Segal has been studying face covering fabrics for much of 2020. However, he was quick to point out, “But you'll be taking it off because it's uncomfortable.”

He’s not the only one. Apparently, Dr. Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and her research team are saying that two layers (masks) only provide 50-75% efficacy and that three layers should be worn to achieve 90% effectiveness.

They also tested homemade masks including “thin cotton, bandanas, pillowcases, microfiber cloth, surgical masks, coffee and HVAC filters and a vacuum bag.” Their conclusion? “Only the vacuum bag, the microfiber cloth and the surgical mask filtered out or blocked more than half of those aerosols,” said Marr.

Ninety percent “effectiveness” may make it harder for a virus to pass through (although evidence strongly suggests the push for mandatory masking is driven not by science but by fear), but common sense dictates the same would be true for oxygen.

NPR addressed the multi-masking push and had this to say, “[W]hile a second (or third) mask will create a more effective barrier for outgoing and incoming particles, it will also make it harder to breathe in the air you need.”

For most people, this is intuitive from life experience – like not being able to breathe under blankets, for example.

