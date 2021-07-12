North Carolina nurse suspended for making videos joking about pulling plug on patients

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Kelly Morris made TikTok videos where she joked about abusing patients at a nursing facility, including cutting off power to a patient’s ventilator so she could charge her cell phone.

Those inappropriate videos have come back to bite her, as she has been suspended from work.

The videos, which she posted under the username @bubblegumkelz to approximately 32,000 followers, included jokes about overmedicating patients, lying about vital signs, and unplugging a patient's ventilator to charge her phone, MedPage Today reported.

Morris said the videos are jokes, but she’s been suspended by her employer and she has created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to cover her lost earnings, the medical news site said.

Hundreds of people complained to the nursing facility, The Citadel Winston Salem.

The facility is a short and long-term rehab facility in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

“It was just dark humor, Morris told MedPage. I was just recreating dark humor nursing memes.”

Some of the videos can be viewed here.

The coronavirus crisis has shed new light on a problem pro-life activists have warned the public about for years: hospitals and medical professionals abusing patients and disregarding their human dignity.